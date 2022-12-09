Zakes Bantwini is painting the town orange this December

Fans of the Grammy nominee Zakes Bantwini can rub shoulders with the muso at “The Glenmorangie Experience” series of events across the country. Cape Town audiences can look forward to seeing the music icon live at one of the city’s most happening venues in December.

On a high from his Grammy nomination in the “Best Global Performance” category for the single “Bayethe”, the series with Bantwini kicked off in November at Propaganda in Tshwane. Bantwini will be performing with a full band at Rands in Khayelitsha on Saturday December 10, as part of “The Glenmorangie Experience”. Organisers say Cape Town audiences are in for a sensory treat, complete with dazzling sound, sparkling lighting, Instagrammable moments and Bantwini’s bespoke “orangie” piano, which promises to bring the house down.

The “Asanda” hitmaker is once again expected to create waves from behind the decks and set the venue alight with a show-stopping performance. Bantwini will be joined on stage by sublime singer-songwriter Skye Wanda whose irresistible Afro-house beats promise to get the crowd on their feet and grooving. Other performers on the night include Ta Ntswempu, Lunar, Ms Shelly, Seavhe, Mabooty, Yeye and Dodge the Beloved.

Bantwini said: “The Glenmorangie Experience at Propaganda was one of the best nights of my career as it felt like a 360 for me. “I used to play with a live band, and, lately, with electronic music; I haven’t played instruments – it would only be my DJ deck and vocals. At Propaganda, I had a bass, tuba, keys and a live vocalist. It was an amazing musical experience. “Taking this to Cape Town, the crowd will be able to experience Zakes Bantwini differently because of the sound, the stage set-up, the visuals and an-out of-this-world performance, with a touch of what the SA music landscape is about.

“We’ll usher you into the festive season through a very well-curated musical journey.” Bantwini is known as much for his amapiano and house grooves as he is for his love of vibrant hues and fashion, and his artistic creativity. Patrons can expect an immersive lively experience, together with some delicious drinks, courtesy of Glenmorangie. Prepare to make colourful memories at “The Glenmorangie Experience” at Rands, Cape Town, in the heart of Khayelitsha on Saturday, December 10. Doors open at 11am and entry is free.

CAPE TOWN The annual Cotton Fest is going down in CPT this weekend, with more than 50 of Mzansi’s hottest hip hop and amapiano headliners taking the stage on one day.

Bringing the authentic vibe emanating from the Joburg edition, to the Mother City this summer, the action-packed festival will showcase the diversity in the various popular music genres and feature the various lifestyle elements within the “culture”, including fashion and sport. Among the artists set to perform are DJ Ready D, Youngsta CPT, NV Funk, Mr Heinz, Robot Boii, Shane Eagle, Shekinah, Venom and Yung Nasa Moozli. Where: Mosselbaai Road, Paarden Eiland,

When: Saturday, December 10, from noon Cost: R200-R295 via Webtickets Scorpion Kings

The Scorpion Kings Summer Tour kicks off in Cape Town this weekend for its three-month tour of all nine provinces. The music festival, targeting all corners of the country, will be making stops in Mbombela, East London, Kimberley, North West, Bloemfontein, Polokwane, Durban and Johannesburg where it will conclude at the Johannesburg Expo Centre Nasrec on February 25. Alongside Scorpion Kings, which consist of DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, the tour will feature performances by Piano Hub, New Money Gang, Madumane & Band, Young Stunna, Daliwonga, Felo Le Tee, Tashinga, Sowetos Finest and Venom.

Where: Grand Arena, Grandwest. When: Sunday, December 11, doors open 4pm. Cost: Tickets start from R150 via Ticketpro.

DURBAN Nibs van der Spuy

iSupport Creative Business, in partnership with Concerts SA and Alliance Française de Durban, presents a music offering by singer-songwriter Nibs van der Spuy, for the Durban release of his first solo album in seven years. Titled “Maiden of the River”, it was released in May 2022. Raised in the fertile province of KwaZulu-Natal, van der Spuy immersed himself in his natural environment to formulate a consummate and original sound. Where: Alliance Française de Durban, 22 Sutton Crescent Morningside.

When: Saturday, December 10 at 6pm. Cost: R80 at Webtickets and the door. The Good News Cabaret

Two of cabaret’s most consummate, interesting, accomplished and quirky performers, Godfrey Johnson and Roland Perold, reunite around the piano to bring their tantalising show, “The Good News Cabaret”, to Durban’s Rhumbelow Theatre in December, for a two-week festive season run from December 15 to 31. Featuring the talented fingers and distinctive voices of the dynamic duo, Johnson and Perold are well known for their cabaret work throughout South Africa and abroad. Both of them sing and play piano simultaneously and bring their uncompromising talents and unique musical arrangements to the Durban stage.

Where: Rhumbelow Theatre, 42 Cunningham, Umbilo. When: December 15 to 31. Cost: R180 via Computicket .

Durban Gin Festival Celebrate the Day of Reconciliation on a beautiful summer’s day at the Schweppes Durban Gin Festival on either December 16 or 17. A perfect day out sipping on the finest gin and curated cocktails, with family and friends, complemented by good food and music because let’s face it, by December 16, which is the start of a long weekend, the festive season begins.

To sweeten the deal, a complementary gin cocktail will be provided upon arrival. Where: Sun Park Slab Area, Sibaya Casino When: December 16-17

Cost: Tickets start from R220 and can be purchased via Howler. JOHANNESBURG

Auto Fest drift show The highly awaited Auto Fest drift show and car exhibition is coming to the newly opened Meropa Outdoor Arena, Meropa Casino. XS Drift will be presenting a drifting show with ride-along seats available for adrenaline junkies who’d like the opportunity to experience a passenger ride with these amazing professionals. Expect to see customised vehicles of all kinds, a Show ń Shine competition as well as a Dyno Day spectacle of noise and numbers.

Car fanatics can expect to find the latest luxury car brands on display as well as car accessory stalls. There’ll be various food stands, beer tents and a children's entertainment area to keep the little ones entertained. Where: Meropa outdoor arena and Meropa parking, 59 Prov Roodepoort. When: Saturday, December 10, from 9am.

Cost: Tickets start from R50, and can be purchased at Computicket. Children under 12 don’t pay. Red Bull Dance Your Style Following 130 events in more than 30 countries, this December, Johannesburg will see more than 80 competitors join the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final.

The event in South Africa will crown and celebrate the best street dancers across the globe. National winners will battle it out in two pre-final events to win a spot on the World Final stage. This year, South African fans are in for a treat because for the first time, South Africa has four dancers representing the country on a global stage. Where: Montecasino, Johannesburg.