Ziggy Alberts set to make his SA debut with the Rewind Tour in October

Over the past few years, platinum-selling Australian singer-songwriter Ziggy Alberts has established himself as one of the country’s top independent artists. With his fan base growing steadily in South Africa, the talented alternative/indie artist has announced that he will make his debut in South Africa in 2022 as part of his Rewind Tour.

“SOUTH AFRICA !!!!! 🇿🇦 you asked, we've answered,” he shared on Instagram. “Short notice & out of the blue, I'm doing my first ever tour this October 2022! 3 shows in Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town LEZZZZGOOOO. TICKETS ON SALE tomorrow 6 Sept at 9AM SAST. Don’t miss out and I can’t wait to meet you all.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ziggy Alberts (@ziggyalberts) The South African leg of his tour will see Alberts play at Barnyard Theatre in Durban on October 12, Prison Break Market in Johannesburg on October 15 and Café Roux in Cape Town on October 16. Apart from it being a showcase of his repertoire of hits, Alberts’s first-ever South African visit will also act as a prelude to the release of his upcoming sixth studio album, “Dancing in the Dark”, which is scheduled for release on November 4.

Thus far he has released several singles in the lead up to this album, including “I Believe”, “Tattoos”, “The Great Divide” and, most recently, “The Sun & The Sea”, featuring Donovan Woods. He explained: “The album is a blend of the honest and raw, with the smoothness and touch of synthesised soundscapes, intentional tuning and programmed organic samples... that reflects accurately the range of experiences we are having as humans in our current world.” With comparisons to the likes of early Ben Howard or Jack Johnson’s musical styles, his sound can be described as laid-back and soulful.

