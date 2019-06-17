Child star Marsai Martin is making waves across the world.

Here are 5 little people making big moves in the entertainment industry. MARSAI MARTIN: Child star Marsai Martin is making waves across the world. Marsai’s claim to fame came from the award-winning Black-ish. When the show began airing, she was 10-years-old. She stole the show and won over millions of hearts with her character, Diane. Fast-forward to four years later, Marsai is the star and producer of her first big budget movie, Little.

IAIN ARMITAGE: At just 10-years-old, Armitage has an impressive CV. He’s acted alongside heavyweights such as Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and even Meryl Streep, in Big Little Lies, where he played Ziggy Chapman. He is also the lead in Young Sheldon, a prequel to The Big Bang Theory, which has just been renewed for a further two seasons.

LUYANDA MZAZI: Well known for her role as Lesedi in Generations: The Legacy, she is also a presenter, MC, voice over artist, social media marketer and blogger. At 23-years old, she is one of the best rising stars in the South Africa entertainment industry. Mzazi also works as an ambassador for Caring4Girls, an NGO that helps females.

JULIA BUTTERS: The 10-year-old actress is known for her role in American Housewife, where she plays AnnaKat Otto, the youngest child in the family. She is smart and suffers from OCD. She also starred in Transparent. This year, she was in Once Upon a Time and also presented at the Cinema Audio Society awards banquet in February. She started acting at the age of four.

ZENDAYA: She made her acting debut on Disney Channel’s Shake It Up when she was 14. Since then, the actress has planted her feet firmly in Hollywood. She made her big-screen debut in SpiderMan: Homecoming in 2017. She also starred in the 2017 musical The Greatest Showman, acting alongside Zac Efron and Hugh Jackman.