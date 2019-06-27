Durban - Employees of a company contracted to collect refuse in uMlazi disrupted the eThekwini Municipality's full council sitting on Thursday, angry that they have been left high and dry without having been paid for the past month. The employees are among the many who have protested in uMlazi over the past month in an ongoing tussle between the municipality and private refuse collection contractors.

Residents of uMlazi have been faced with piling bags of garbage on their streets after subcontractors stopped getting paid by the main contractor.

Over the past month, the city has had to use Metro Police to guard garbage truck collections in the township and this week warned contractors that it planned to take over the troubled refuse removal service.

On Thursday morning, the refuse collectors took their protest to the steps of city hall.

"We now want to be under the municipality," one of the sub-contractors, Victor Gumede said.

He also said he and his colleagues had never received benefits in one and a half years working for one of the main cleaning contractors, Uzuzinikeke. "We have no bonus, no medical aid, no leave, no uniform, no tools, no UIF," he said.

They also claimed that city tenders were unfairly awarded. "Too many tenders are going to one man," he said.

Earlier in the morning, around 60 protesters blocked access to City Hall where a full session of council was scheduled to sit.

By mid-morning most opposition party members had taken their seats. Some 45 ANC councillors linked to beleaguered mayor, Zandile Gumede, had reportedly asked for leave of absence.







