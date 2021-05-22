29 things to do in Durban this week

Markets

Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today). Open from 6.30am to 12.30pm with full Covid-19 protocols. Fresh produce, crafts, ready made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery as well as a nature trail and great view points. Call 031 777 4686.

Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for good food, good music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family market at the Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. All Covid-19 protocols and strict social distancing in place. Call Lyn on 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Every Wednesday from 8am to noon in Autumn Drive, Prestondale. Call Ethel on 060 303 3957.

Jonathan Roxmouth performs in We’re Still Standing at the Rhumbelow this weekend.

Shows

Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Jonathan Roxmouth stars in We’re Still Standing ‒ An Elton John Cabaret in Spite of Covid today at 3pm and 7.30pm and tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket or email [email protected]

Rhumbelow Tina’s: (today and tomorrow) Dead Legends, starring Ross Tapson, Grant Halliday, Neil Ford and Aaron Saunders in a tribute to some of the late greats. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Pietermaritzburg: (tomorrow) The Gee Jays present Love Shack starring John Didlick, Grant Bell and Marion Loudon at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Durban: Cat Simoni is saying au revoir to her SA fans before her return to the UK with her hit Kalk Bay Theatre cabaret show Cat & Lucy co-starring Capetonian actress and vocalist, Lucy Tops. May 28 and 29 at 7.30pm, May 30 at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email [email protected]

Grace Family Church: Family Therapy Lockdown Edition stars comedians Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert. May 26 to June 2 at 7.30pm. Tickets R150 from Webtickets.

Comedian Cyril Basker will perform at the Burger and Comedy evening at the Point Yacht Club.

Comedy

Altitude: (tomorrow) Open mic comedy night every Sunday hosted by Friends of South African Comedy. Opens at 6pm with the show at 7pm. Entry R30.

Sams Socials, Hillcrest: Comedy Thursdays at the former Station Masters Arms in Inanda Road from May 27 at 7.30pm. Award-winning comedian Carvin H Goldstone will host comedy friends on the last Thursday of every month. Catch David Mbambo, Lucas Cornelius and Rory Petzer of East Coast Radio. Tickets R150 from Webtickets.

Onomo Hotel: The Carvin H Goldstone Comedy Show looks at a year of the pandemic in South Africa, with jokes, stories and conspiracies in a new world with masks, sanitiser and paranoia to make sense of the madness. May 28-29 at 8pm. Tickets R150 at Webtickets.

Point Yacht Club: The Beach Club is hosting a Burger and Comedy night for international Burger Day featuring Durban comics Cyril Basker, Darrien Asberry and Robby Collins on May 28. Dinner at 7pm, show at 8.30pm. Tickets R195 (including a burger) from Webtickets or call Cyril on 083 426 7504 or Wanda on 082 897 5925

Riverside Hotel: Comedy night at the Riverside stars Robbie Collins, Cyril Basker and Darrien Asberry at 7pm for 7.30pm. Food and beverages from the Riverside Grill. Tickets R130 from Webtickets.

AfroFusion star Manu WorldStar appears at the Werehouse today.

Music

The Werehouse: (today) AfroFusion rising artist, Manu WorldStar, launches his debut tour series titled, #MyWorldV1 Tour with six tour dates across three provinces from 8pm. Tickets R50 from Webtickets.

Sugar Rush Park, Ballito: Pop diva PJ Powers will perform on May 24 from 1pm. Beautiful open-grassed areas, kids zones, fully stocked bars, food stalls and much more. Tickets adults R140, kids 6-12 R80, Kids U6 R20 from Webtickets.

Cato Manor Sports Grounds: The uMkhumbane Jazz & Soul Fusion Experience showcases the best musical talent of South Africa across various genres of music as well as cultural and sport activities. May 30 from 10am. Tickets R50 to R350 from Webtickets. For more info, see http://bit.ly/Umkhumbane

St Thomas Church: Master organist Dr Christopher Cockburn will perform on the magnificent newly-refurbished 116-year-old Henry Willis organ at the Berea church on May 30 at 3pm. Tickets R100, R80 pensioners and students, must be pre-booked from the church office, mornings 031 201 2204 or WhatsApp Mervyn Payne on 082 706 4619. All money raised will go towards the enormous costs of refurbishing the organ.

A photographic exhibition at the Tatham Art Gallery explores the work of St John South African in the field of eye care.

Art

KZNSA Gallery: (today) Making Marks is an exhibition of drawings and mixed media works from the estate of Andrew Verster. The exhibition will include a selection of oil paintings on loan from Durban collectors and will offer a complete overview of the unique and provoking visual language created by Verster during his extensive career. Until June 13.

Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: (today) Works by Hussein Salim which celebrate the African woman. Call 031 303 8133.

The Green Gallery: (today) Paintings by Makiwa Mutomba, Char Kraus, Nicolle Pletts, Penny Brown, Pam Benporath, and Sue Whitmore and bronzes by Owen Llewellyn-Davies and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 5022757.

Tatham Art Gallery: (today and tomorrow) Photographic exhibition hosted by St John South Africa to promote its work in the field of eye care. Until May 30. Photographs by David Prior. Free vision screenings on May 22-23 and 29-30. Gallery open Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 4pm, weekends 10am to 2pm.

Durban Art Gallery: Winner of the prestigious 2018 Absa L’Atelier Gerard Sekoto Award Philiswa Lila will exhibit her show entitled Skin, Bone, Fire: The First Album from May 27 to July 25. Lila explores the physical, mental and spiritual spaces of her personal experiences.

Outdoors

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Highstakes at Cato Ridge. Tea and muffins afterwards with a pub supper later. Cost R30. Call David at 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian on 083 675 2125.

Events

Bat Centre: (today) KZN Poetry Fest provides local poets with a platform and develop aspiring poets at 1pm. Tickets R150 from Webtickets.

Denis Hurley Centre: (today) Guitar classes organised by the UKZN School of Music start again today at the centre. Music theory from 9am-10.15am; guitar workshop from 10.30-11.45am (bring a guitar if you have one) No need to book. Parking behind Emmanuel Cathedral for R25.

Alliance Francaise: Cine club this week takes in the 2019 documentary Adolescentes at 6pm. Pizza, popcorn and drinks on sale.

Animal Anti-Cruelty League: Join the Family Fun Day on May 29 from 9am to 2pm at 53 Artesia Avenue (D657), Leckhampton Valley. Includes live music, food and refreshments, craft gin and beers, and market stalls. Also a kids activity corner. For more details, call Paula on 031 736 9093.