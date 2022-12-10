A Christmas celebration

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. Shongweni markets on December 16, 17 and 18, and regular Saturday markets on December 24 and 31. Windermere Antiques Fair: (today) Christmas Market selling treasures from yesteryear. Bargains for everybody. From 8.30am to 2pm in Windermere Centre. Call Helen Clementz on 084 241 0241.

Story continues below Advertisement

Action in Autism: (today) Annual market at 105 Haig Road, Durban North, from 9am to 2pm. Delicious baked goods, fresh produce, plants, pre-loved clothing and homeware, Christmas presents, and décor items. Also jumping castle and kiddies zone. Call 031 563 3039. I Heart Market: (today) At Sugar Rush Park, Ballito. Series of Christmas markets today and December 17 from 8.30am to 2pm. Secure parking/free entrance. Fine, handmade jewellery, accessories, leather goods, ceramics, visual arts, décor, clothing, deli foods and baking. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Buzz Market: (today) Weekly community market for gifts, organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, décor and jewellery; second hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. December 15 and 16 features carols and festive market from 5pm to 9pm. The December 18 market from 10am to 3pm sees Santa visit. Prizes at all three events. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059.

Story continues below Advertisement

Clansthal Market: (tomorrow) Boutique craft market in a private garden overlooking the ocean to raise funds for the Clansthal Conservancy. Crafts, clothing, and décor items ideal for Christmas. Food stalls and live music. Also December 18. From 9am until 2pm at 111 Pig & Whistle Drive, Clansthal. Call Liz Cunningham at 083 556 8108. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Mackaya Bella Community Centre: Renishaw Hills Open Day and Christmas Market on December 15 from 9am to 4pm. East Coast Gold will also be broadcasting live with Dave Guselli.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Oribi Gorge Farmers’ Market: A three-day market from December 16-18 at the Lake Eland Game Reserve. See [email protected] uMhlanga Antiques Fair: A feast of antiques and decorative arts with a focus on weird, wonderful and unusual Christmas presents at the uMhlanga Centre on December 18 from 9am to 2pm. Call Rod on 084 548 0366. Performers Roland Perold and Godfrey Johnson star in The Good News Cabaret at the Rhumbelow Durban over the Christmas period. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Nineties vs Noughties is a popular song roller coaster with a skilled ten-piece cast that resurrects pop and rock icons from both decades. Until December 31. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za

Rhumbelow Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Julie Andrews – Uncut, written and directed by Amanda Bothma and starring Alison Hillstead. Today at 2pm and 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm at 2pm and 5pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: KickstArt’s family pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk stars dashing newcomer William Young. Also starring Roshanda Lewis, Blessing Xaba, Bryan Hiles, Iain “Ewok” Robinson, Shelley McLean Downham, Liesl Coppin and Lyle Buxton. Written and directed by Steven Stead and designed by Greg King. Until January 15. Tickets R130-R250 from Computicket. Rhumbelow Theatre: Godfrey Johnson and Roland Perold star in The Good News Cabaret around the piano in a tantalising show. December 15-17, 21-23 and 29-31 at 7pm. December 18 and 24 at 2pm. Tickets R180 with a special of book 8 and pay for 7 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Playhouse, Drama: Mbuso Khoza and Ijadu Le Afrika in Ihubo with narration of historical events detailing origins of the music. December 17 at 6.30pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Rhumbelow Theatre: The Royal Ballet’s Nutcracker on the big screen with Fumi Kaneko as the Sugar Plum Fairy and William Bracewell as her prince. Join Clara at a delightful Christmas Eve party that becomes a magical adventure once everyone else is tucked up in bed. December 20, 27 and January 4 at 6pm, December 22-23, 29-30 and January 4-5 at 2pm. Tickets R125 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow, Northlands: Join Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert for action comedy “Bulletproof”, a hilarious survival guide to living in South Africa. 007 is an amateur compared to 031. December 21-24 and 27 to 31 at 7.30pm. Tickets R200/ Northlands Bowling Club. Members R160 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Playhouse Opera: It’s Beautiful at the Ballet is an uplifting and joyful programme of short pieces by some of South Africa’s best known choreographers: Veronica Paeper, Sean Bovim and Adele Blank. December 22 at 2pm and 6pm, December 23 at 3pm. Tickets R100-R150 at webtickets. Playhouse Drama: Comedy Explosion with Dance gives a taste of an Eastern festive season featuring the best of local dance, music and comedy with the Nateshwar Dance Academy, Jailoshini Naidoo and Manesh Maharaj. December 22 at 6.30pm, December 23 at 2pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Playhouse Grand Foyer: Christmas Carols concert is the ideal sing-along to raise the rafters of The Playhouse with the Playhouse Chorale. December 23 at 2.30pm. Tickets R50 from webtickets.

Comedy Explosion with Dance at the Playhouse just before Christmas. Comedy Onomo Hotel: The Dezember Comedy Show stars former Durban comedian Richelieu Beaunoir with a few of Durban’s favourites. Also featuring Annie Botha and Mangaliso Mhlongo. December 16-17 at 7pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Westville Warehouse: Durban’s adult panto continues with Sinder-fella opening in Westville from December 18-20 before moving to the Onomo Hotel from December 21-30. All shows at 7.30pm. Cast includes Darren King and Thomie Holtzhausen as the Ugly Sisters; Cara Roberts as Velcro; Sphindile Khuzwayo as Pandora Hugetitt with Bryan Hiles in the title role. The show is written and directed by Darren King. Tickets R150 from Quicket. Greyville racecourse: The Blacklisted Comedy Show is a stand up comedy showcase hosted by Mc Fly Motion (Gagasi FM). Starring Simphiwe Shembe, Sfiso Nene, Amawele AseChestervile, Ndlebe and more. December 21 at 6.30pm/ Tickets R200 from webtickets.

Protea Hotel Fire & Ice: Simphiwe Shembe Christmas Comedy for friends, family and fun. December 23-24 at 7pm. Tickets R200 at webtickets, R250 at the door. Matthew Mole performs in the Chris Saunders Park Summer Vacay next weekend. Music Drakensberg Boys Choir: (today and tomorrow) Christmas in the Berg Festival this weekend. The choir presents a new Christmas repertoire with traditional and festive carols. Today at 3pm: Vivaldi’s Gloria, at 5pm piano recital by Gerhard Joubert, at 7pm Noel Gala Concert, repeated tomorrow at 10am. Tickets R200 per event at webtickets. Alliance Française de Durban: (today) Nibs van der Spuy live in concert on December 10 at 6pm. Tickets R80 from webtickets.

Playhouse Opera: (today) The Mbongeni Ngema Concert is a celebration of Mbaqanga music with Ngema as the lead artist. Tomorrow at 3pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Durban ICC: (today and tomorrow) Kuhle Kwethu Gospel Festival to commemorate legendary composer SBP Mnomiya. Today at 9am, tomorrow at noon. Tickets R200-R500 from webtickets. Bessie Head Library, Pietermaritzburg: (today) AmaNguni Originals, a contemporary poetry event by Pietermaritzburg poet and traditional storyteller, Lungisani Doctor Ngidi known as Dokotela Mfanakagogo. Noon. Tickets R150-R250 from webtickets.

Durban Jewish Centre: (tomorrow) Friends of Music present a concert of light classical and Christmas music featuring the soprano Nozuko Teto at 3pm. Teto will be joined by Dorh Mfayela and accompanied by pianist Ilse Myburgh. Tickets at the door: R120 (members) R140 (non-members) R50 (students). Call Keith at 071 505 1021. Rainbow Restaurant, Pinetown: (tomorrow) The summer line-up features the Bongani Nkwanyan band. The Bheki Khoza Quartet plays on December 16 at 1pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. For the full programme see https://www.therainbow.co.za. Secure roof-top parking at the local Spar. Playhouse Opera: Marin Alsop conducts Beethoven Symphony No. 9 with the new Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra on December 17 at 7pm. Star solo quartet and award winning local choirs. Tickets R125 from Quicket.

Chris Saunders Park, uMhlanga: Summer Vacay 2022 features Matthew Mole, Neon Dreams, Desmond and The Tutus and friends. December 17 from noon. Tickets R165-R300 from webtickets. Durban ICC: The Soulful & Heritage Experience stars Judith Sephuma, Brian Themba, Ernie Smith, Themba Mokoena, Justin Lee Schultz, Billy Monana and more. December 17 doors open at 2pm, show starts at 3pm. Tickets R200 to R500 from webtickets. Mariannhill Monastery: The Durban Catholic Players’ Guild and the Knights of Da Gama present Carols by Candlelight and Nativity play on December 17 at 3pm, and at Greyville Racecourse on December 18 at 7pm. No entry charge for the Carols by Candlelight, but please bring a toy for a needy child.

The Station Urban Event Space: Langa Mavuso brings his Songs of the Sun Tour to Durban to celebrate the release of his 2020 album “Langa”. One night only on December 17 at 7.30pm. Tickets R250 from webtickets. Greyville Racecourse: Woza Summer with the Durban Summer Festival, a music experience with SA’s hottest acts. December 18 from noon. Tickets R150-R400 from webtickets. Cooler boxes R100-R250. See https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-PnWDbD2M4H0egd0f5O9Fg Litchi Orchard, Salt Rock: Carols by Candlelight under the stars with your favourite carols. December 21 at 4pm. Tickets R50-R100 from webtickets.

Ballito Cane Fields: Ballito BIG Week from December 22 to January 1 features 8 concerts staring some of Mzansi’s biggest acts including Black Coffee, Zakes Bantwini, Mango Groove, Die Heuwels Fantasties, Springbok Nude Girls and more. See https://ballitobigweek.com/ for details. Tickets R150 to R1100 at webtickets. BuzzArt feature at the KZNSA Gallery until January 15. Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) Annual BuzzArt Christmas extravaganza celebrates fresh starts and new leases on life, with the focus on sustainable, sophisticated design. Until January 15. Durban Art Gallery: Inkaba, an art exhibition by the Amasosha Art Movement. Until March 2.

The Green Gallery: (today) Fresh collection for the Christmas season from Justin Mashora, Sue Robins, Janine Jollands, and Penny Brown and new bronzes by Sarah Richards and Owen Llewellyn Davies. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. The Gallery, Ballito: Exhibition Presence ‒ The Gift of Now runs until January 29. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park to upper Mackintosh Falls and a pizza and beer after. Call David on 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am, meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.

Henry the world’s oldest Nile crocodile turns 122 at Crockworld this week. Events LEARN 2 SURF: Schools at safe beginner-surfer beaches with surf instructors who are experienced, patient and excited to get you up and riding waves in no time. All surf gear provided. Lessons at Durban and Southbroom. For more info see http://www.learn2surf.co.za. Tickets R200-R750 from webtickets. Durban Botanic Gardens: (today and tomorrow) The annual Trail of Lights until January 2. World class lighting displays, festive scenes, magical characters, artisanal food gardens, a festive market, and more. See https://trailoflights.co.za. Tickets R55-R80 from webtickets. Umgeni Steam Railway: A series of festive themed trains before Christmas, a Boxing Day special, and a Saturday morning early January train. Santa will be onboard for the day-time trains on December 15, 16 and 17. The 5pm trains on December 15, 16 and 17 culminates with a candlelit carols concert at Inchanga. The Inchanga Craft Market will offer family-friendly festive fare, a food garden for light meals and snacks, a play area and picnic site. See www.umgenisteamrailway.com or call 082 353 6003.

Crocworld Conservation Centre, Scottburgh: Daily reptile interactions and demonstrations, juvenile crocodile handling and stork and vulture feeding. On December 16 celebrate the 122nd birthday of the world’s oldest Nile crocodile, Henry. Free cupcakes for visitors. See www.crocworld.co.za KZNSA: Canvas the City gives people the opportunity to tap into their inner artist while enjoying a glass of their desired drink and socialising. No under 18s. Dress code: A Summer in Tuscany. December 17 at 12.30pm. Tickets R360 from Quicket. KZN Museum, Pietermaritzburg: Holiday programme for children aged 3-11 this week with arts and crafts on December 12 and 14 and a lesson on mammals on December 13. On December 15 there will be a shark dissection. All from 9am to 11am. Tickets R30 from webtickets.