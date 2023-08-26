A feast of comedy

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm.

Glenwood Street Market: Every Saturday: organic fruit and veg; sourdough loaves; sauces and pickles; books, records, movies, coffees, cakes, tarts and biscuits. 106 Bulwer Road from 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders offering fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, local retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. Macnut Farm: (tomorrow) Macnut Farm in Lello Road, Assagay, is starting a Sunday Fresh Produce Market for home-made/grown produce. Sunday lunch, drinks and bar. From 11am to 2pm. Call 031 765 2572 / 074 603 0000. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. St Louis Catholic Church: (tomorrow) The church at 22 Jacobs Road celebrates its 40th annual fete with stalls, live music, games, food and drink. Mass at 9am, and fete from 11am to 6pm. Parking at the Durban South Primary School. Windermere Antique Fair: Awesome antiques and collectables including porcelain, silver, linen, books, records, vintage clothing, toys, crystal, jewellery at the Windermere Centre, September 2 from 8.30am till 2pm. Call Helen on 084 241 0241.

La Lucia Antiques Fair: Premier antiques fair, now held monthly on the first Sunday of every month, features 25 dealers trading everything from antique to vintage, decor to collectables, jewellery to books. Find your own special bargain. Lower floor La Lucia Mall on September 3 from 9am to 4pm. Call Rod at 084 548 0366 Luleka Mhlanzi stars in Conversing Kingdoms at the Hexagon Theatre today. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) The Hollywood Walk of Fame features the greatest music from the greatest movies. Until October 1. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Rhumbelow Classics Cinema presents André Rieu’s Love is All Around, where the King of the Waltz invites you to his all-new cinema concert, from his hometown of Maastricht. Today at 7pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R125 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected].

Playhouse, Opera: (today) PopCom is a comedy from Ashwin Singh which consists of ten interconnected satirical sketches depicting life in contemporary Durban. At 2pm. Tickets R50 from webtickets. Mount Edgecombe Country Club: (Today) Mamba Proudly SA is a smashing new show from Naledi Award winners Ben Voss and John van de Ruit of cutting-edge South African satirical sketch comedy. Irrepressible performances, laugh out loud comedy with a thought-provoking edge. At 7pm. Tickets R150 from Quicket. Hexagon Theatre, Pietermaritzburg: (today) Conversing Kingdoms is a poetry showcase by Luleka Mhlanzi accompanied by a musical band telling the story of a young woman’s experience of society, marriage, loss, identity and parenthood. At noon. Tickets R100 from webtickets.

Rhumbelow Northlands: Amy Winehouse ‒ The Diva and her Demons star Kerry Hiles (bass), Rob Thompson (guitar) and Kristo Zondagh (drums). Gifted Amy Winehouse was, first and foremost, a jazz singer before her enormous pop stardom and problems. August 30 at 7.30pm. Tickets R150 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email r[email protected]. Also Rhumbelow Durban on August 31 at 7pm. Courtyard Theatre: DUT stages Molière’s Imaginary Invalid, the timeless satirical comedy about the foibles of a scheming, melodramatic hypochondriac, his hapless family and a slew of dishonest doctors. August 28, 30, and 31 at 7pm, August 29 at 3.30pm. Tickets: R50/ students R20 from Bawinile at 031 373 2194, email: [email protected]. Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: Siwela Sonke Dance Theatre and Mamela Nyamza are among the South African line-up for the 25th JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience hosted by the Centre for Creative Arts from August 29 to September 10. “(in)tangible heritages” is this year’s theme, and JOMBA! honours South African Nyamza as this year’s Legacy Artist. The festival includes a host of international guests, the JOMBA! Youth Open Horizons, after performance talks, the Forging Futures dialogue plus a series of free workshops and master classes. Tickets R80/ R50 (students, scholars, pensioners) or R350 for a full festival pass from Computicket. For more information go to https://jomba.ukzn.ac.za/

Dropkick Murphy’s: Thami Dlamini and friends features comedians Robby Collins, Nonto R, Tyson Heffer, Kwanda Radebe and Charles Mthethwa. Music from DJ Brentano, Nana Atta, Teabag and Njilour. Limited tickets. August 30 at 6.30pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Playhouse Drama: Simphiwe Shembe and friends comedy show. August 31 at 7.30pm. Tickets R185 from webtickets. Playhouse Loft: Abangoni is a dance production of people who embark on a journey to connect with the lost spirit of ubuntu and to find the place where Abangoni once lived. September 2 at 2.30pm and 6.30pm. Tickets R80 from webtickets.

Tropical Nights Theatre, Wild Coast: Award winning Carvin H Goldstone and friends at the newly revamped theatre. With him are Thami Dlamini, Spencer Govender, Anele Mgewu and Robby Collins. September 2 at 7pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Essence Cafe, Pietermaritzburg: Comedian Andrew Hughes Live ‒ I Was Only Joking. September 2 at 7pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Playhouse Opera: Rhythm and Dance features work from the teachers and students of the Royal Academy of Dance in KwaZulu-Natal. September 9 at 1pm and 4pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets.

ICC: The Son of Patricia is coming home. Savanna Premium Cider presents global comedy heavyweight Trevor Noah. September 9 and 10 at 6.30pm. Tickets from R202 at Quicket. Catch Nomfundo Moh Live in Concert at the Playhouse next weekend. Music Howard College Jazz Centre: (today) New York-based jazz pianist Yayoi Ikawa will perform at 6pm. Booking via Thulile Zama at [email protected] Durban Botanic Gardens: (tomorrow) The Parklive Festival returns to Durban with a power line-up from JP Cooper (UK), GoodLuck, Matthew Mole, Veranda Panda and Tanner Wareham. Bring picnic baskets, camping chairs, blankets, family and friends. Tickets from www.parklive.co.za. Adults R295 to R395, Children 6-17 R195, children 5 and under enter for free.

Casa Mexicano, Pietermaritzburg: (tomorrow) Pianist Christopher Duigan performs a programme entitled French Piano Dreams taking in the music of Debussy, Ravel, Satie, Poulenc and Chaminade at noon. Booking essential. Tickets R100, add R150 for lunch) from www.musicrevival.co.za. Also at Woodgrove Community Centre on August 31 at 3pm, and Amber Valley Howick on August 31 at 7pm. Durban Jewish Centre: (tomorrow) Italian pianist Alessandro Vena, piano professor at Conservatorio "Gesualdo da Venosa" di Potenza, will perform a recital of his favourite classics at 5pm. Entry is free. Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, UKZN: Every Wednesday at 5.30pm, catch a selection of excellent jazz musicians. Tickets 100, pensioners R70, students R40 from [email protected].

Playhouse Opera: Italian conductor Claudia Patanè from the Conservatory Santa Cecilia in Rome takes the baton for the second concert of the KZNPO Early Spring Season. Russian pianist Evgeny Konnov, winner of the Maria Canals International Music Competition in Barcelona in 2018, will tackle Rachmaninoff’s massive Piano Concerto No 3. The William Tell Overture by Rossini and Schubert’s Symphony No 3 complete the programme. August 31 at 7pm. Tickets from R103 at Quicket. Seabrookes Theatre, DHS: Last Man Standing With Yommy Sax is an intimate music show. Yommy will performing some originals in his new album with his City Shakers band. September 1 at 6pm. Tickets R180-R250 from webtickets. Playhouse Opera: Nomfundo Moh live. The award-winning soulful pop and love songs singer, born and raised in Ndwedwe, will belt out her smash hits like Phakade Lami, Soft Life, Ngam’khetha and more. September 2 at 7.30pm. Tickets R250-R450 from webtickets.

Yommy Sax performs a gig at the Seabrooke’s Theatre. Art KZNSA: Studio Ping Pong is a month-long collaboration between Georgina Gratrix and Cameron Platter. Taking place in Platter’s studio during the World Ping-Pong Championship in Durban in May, the title points to the ethic of sharing ideas as they ping-pong back and forth in the studio. Me, You, Us in the Park Gallery is a collaboration between artists Gumada and Nxumalo who share their activism. Both until September 10 Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source) runs until January 2024. The Gallery, Ballito: Exhibition Vibrations until October 1 to raise emotional and spiritual vibrations through the sensual power of art and music. Call 072 245 8691.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike to the Bluff Whaling Station along the beach. Meet at the entrance to the military base. Cost R30. Call David on 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.