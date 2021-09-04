A feast of dance

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) A fun and safe family outing in the country, from 6.30am to 12.30pm with full Covid protocols. Fresh produce, crafts, ready-made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery. Call 031 777 4686. Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for good food, good music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Dolos on Point: (today) The Durban Vintage Market brings an array of fabulous and quirky items from yesteryear from 10am to 3pm at 5 Southampton Street. Parking at uShaka. Also incorporating the Side Hustle market. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) This relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School, from 10am to 2pm, has all Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Seven Ways To Say Goodbye, choreographed by Lliane Loots in collaboration with The Flatfoot Dance Company. Shows Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Billy Joel Meets Sting is back by popular demand. Durban musicians Andy Turrell, John Ellis and Evan Cullum pay tribute to legends Billy Joel and Sting. Today at 6.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R160. Call Roland on 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow, Tina’s: (today and tomorrow) The Glitter Girls, starring Lisa Bobbert, Liesl Coppin and Marion Loudon. Today at 6.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R160. Call Roland on 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse, Drama: (today) Nongogo, written by Athol Fugard, is set in a shebeen outside of Johannesburg in the 1950s, focusing on the life of a shebeen queen who was once a prostitute. Today at 2.30pm. Tickets R100 from Webtickets.

Playhouse, Opera: (today) The Durban Movement Dance Festival showcases dance styles like hip hop, break dancing, African contemporary, ballet and amapiano, celebrating the best diversity in KZN. Today at 3pm and 7pm. Tickets R100 from Webtickets. Seabrookes Theatre: (today) Award-winning mentalist and magician Brendon Peel takes you on a journey of the mind in Smoke and Mirrors. Today at 2pm and 7pm. Tickets R150 from Webtickets. Seabrookes Theatre: Enter a wild and wacky journey into the fantastical world of learning disorders with ADHD from funnyman Aaron McIlroy. September 7-19 at 7pm, or 3pm on Sundays. Tickets R160-R180 from Webtickets.

Rhumbelow, Pietermaritzburg: Barry Thomson & The Reals present Hot August Night, a tribute to the music of Neil Diamond. September 12 at 2pm. Tickets R160. Call Roland on 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse, Drama: Seven Ways To Say Goodbye, choreographed by Lliane Loots in collaboration with The Flatfoot Dance Company, involves eight spectacular dancers who explore different human relationships during isolation and social distancing in a global pandemic. September 17-18 at 6.30pm, September 18-19 at 2.30pm. Tickets R70 from Webtickets. Playhouse, Opera: The Awakening ‒ Rebirth is a contemporary dance collaboration with the Phakama Dance Theatre (KZN) and Moving Into Dance (Gauteng). September 17-18 at 6.30pm, September 18-19 at 2.30pm. Tickets R70-R100 from Webtickets.

Comedy St Anne’s Guesthouse, Durban: (today) Laughter in the Garden stars Mo Vawda with eight of his funniest friends in an outdoor comedy event. 26 High Road at 7.15pm. Tickets R120-R150 from Webtickets. Liberty Towers: Felix Hlophe stars in a one-hour comedy extravaganza Husband 102 ‒ Semester 2, looking at love, marriage, kids, parenting, In-laws, exes, missteps, fights, sex, and everything in between. 214 Dr Pixley KaSeme Street, September 6-10 at 7pm. Tickets R200 from Webtickets. Music Umgeni Centre, Umgeni Road: (today) Singer Thabile Myeni presents a live show in a safe environment with plenty of space for social distancing. No mask, no entry. From 5pm. Tickets R200 on Webtickets.

St Michaels on Sea: South Coast Soul Session is a lifestyle event for jazz and soul lovers to enjoy soothing sounds in a secure setting and to celebrate different cultures through the diverse sounds of old school music. September 24 from 10am. Tickets R100 on Webtickets. We’re oClay, an exhibition by the Ceramics Society of Southern Africa ends at the KZNSA this weekend. Art KZNSA Gallery: Terra Fragmented by Nindiya Bucktowar ‒ an immersive, three-dimensional clay installation. Also on is We’re oClay by the Ceramics Society of Southern Africa KZN region. Ends tomorrow. Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: (today) Featuring Hussein Salim’s works that are a celebration of the African woman. Call 031 303 8133.

The Green Gallery: (today) Celebrate Women’s month with new paintings by Nicolle Pletts and many other female artists. Also bronzes by Sarah Richards. Flanders Boutique Mall, Flanders Drive, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Honey Trails. Drive past Phezulu, Comrades Wall of Honour and Comrades Halfway Point and Monteseel to Inchanga and look for this well-signed landmark. It is before the Islamic Majid and just after Inchanga SAPS. New hike. Call David at 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.