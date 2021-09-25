A feast of festivals

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fun and safe family outing in the country from 6.30am to 12.30pm with full Covid protocols in place. Fresh produce, crafts, ready-made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery. Call 031 777 4686. Durban Vintage Market: (today) Great selection of vintage and retro clothing and decor at the Dolos, 5 Southampton Road, Point, from 10am to 3pm. Also incorporating the Side Hustle Market. Call Gabby on 078 583 5517.

Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for good food, good music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School, from 10am to 2pm. All Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Windermere Antiques Fair: About 20 dealers sell a wide selection of antiques, vintage and collectibles. Bargains on porcelain, glass, crystal, jewellery, silver, records, books, paintings, linen, and old toys with interesting treasures of yesteryear at prices to suit all pockets. October 2 in the Windermere Centre from 8.30am to 2pm. Call Helen Clementz at 084 241 0241. André Rieu Together Again will be screened at the Rhumbelow this weekend. Shows Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Cinema screenings this month kicking off with André Rieu Together Again. The King of the Waltz has picked his favourite show tunes, arias and dance numbers in a heart-warming concert that features performances never seen on the big screen. Today at 2pm and 6pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R125 include a complimentary glass of sherry on arrival. Call Roland on 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow, Pietermaritzburg: (tomorrow) Synchronicity ‒ a tribute to the music of Sting and The Police with Marion Loudon, vocals; Grant Halliday, drums; Keith Fordyce, guitar, keyboard and vocals; Neil Ford, bass guitar; and Ross Tapson, guitar and vocals. Starts 2pm. Tickets from Computicket or call Roland on 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Roy Couzens Theatre, Westville: (today and tomorrow) Westville Boys’ High School and Westville Girls’ High School present Crazy Carousel, an intimate evening with Jaques Brel. Directed by Steven Stead, musical direction by Roland Perold, and choreographed by Simone Mann. Today at 7pm, tomorrow at 6pm. Two tables of four, and 21 tables of two. No single ticket bookings will be accepted. Tickets R120 from Webtickets. Rhumbelow, Durban: From September 27 to October 18, Rhumbelow Classic Cinema has a Shakespeare Season screening productions from the Royal Shakespeare Company recorded live at Stratford-Upon-Avon. Shows include Hamlet, Macbeth, Antony and Cleopatra, Romeo and Juliet, The Tempest, Twelfth Night and Coriolanus. Shows at 9.30am and 1.30pm, except on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. For the full programme see https://bit.ly/Rhumbelow. Tickets are R100 and must be pre-booked. Teachers accompanying school groups are free. Booking at Computicket or email [email protected] or call 082 499 8636. Rhumbelow, Durban: As part of its Classic Cinema series catch Kinky Boots, the feel-good hit musical with songs from pop icon Cyndi Lauper, book by playwright Harvey Fierstein (La Cage Aux Folles), and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Legally Blonde, Hairspray). September 28-29 and October 6 in Durban, October 9-10 at Tina’s, starting at 6.30pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket or email [email protected] or call 082 499 8636.

Catch Cyril Basker, centre, with comics Long John, left, and Daryl Williams at the Riverside next weekend. Comedy Rooftop BBQ, uMhlanga: (tomorrow) Jokers Corner Comedy Picnic features Simphiwe Shembe, known for his dance moves and his funny friends, at 1pm. Tickets R200 from Webtickets, R250 at the door. Riverside Hotel: Comedy Night on October 2 features a fun-filled evening with host Cyril Basker, with comics Long John and Daryl Williams adding to the mirth. No under 18. Tickets R130 from Webtickets. Singer James Freedom will perform at the Palm Court, Gateway, this afternoon. Music Gateway: Enjoy a laid-back long weekend line-up at the Palm Court, the outdoor venue fronted by a range of family restaurants. Today catch singer-songwriter James Freedom from 5pm to 8pm with an amapiano duet at 4.45pm and a gumboot duo at 6.45pm. Tomorrow it’s singer Graham Hudson from noon to 3pm with a traditional Zulu duet at 1.45pm. Entry free.

Durban Jewish Centre: Friends of Music celebrates its Rising Stars Concert on October 3 at 3pm. Pre-booking essential from [email protected] or call 071 505 71021 (Keith) or 083 253 7935 (Bernice). Tickets R80. Bayala Safari Lodge: Beats in the Bush is a music, lifestyle and safari festival in the Munyawana Game Reserve in northern KZN. Acts include GoodLuck, Majozi, Veranda Panda, Qadasi, The Kickstands and more. Big 5 game viewing, delicious food with a Boho Safari theme. October 8-10. Bookings by African Footprints. Full package is R6 900 per person sharing and includes two nights luxury accommodation, music festival pass, two game drives, breakfast and dinner daily, yoga and guided nature walks and conservation levy. See https://bit.ly/BeatsinBush. Art KZNSA Gallery: Remembering, an exhibition by Clive van den Berg, who held his first solo exhibition at KZNSA gallery in 1983. At that time, much of Van den Berg’s work looked at the violence of nationalism. Until October 10.

Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: (today) Lisa-Jane Hamlin is a Durban photographer known for her wonderful black and white images of our indigenous trees. Call 031 303 8133. The Green Gallery: (today) New selection of floral paintings in fresh and bright colours by artists Nicole Pletts, Janine Jollands, Val Wilson, Shirley Brandon and Nicky Firth. Flanders Boutique Mall, Flanders Drive, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. Durban Art Gallery: Revelations is a visual dialogue between two generations of South African documentary photographers, Cedric Nunn and Samora Chapman, whose work exposes people’s daily struggles and triumphs in KZN. Until November 10.

The Gallery: The Studios at the Ballito Lifestyle Centre have reopened. Collaborating with the African Arts Centre, it brings an array of visual arts introducing new artists, and well-known artists from KZN and afar in an exciting new space where art and culture is a lifestyle. Call 072 245 8691. Alliance Francaise: Innocence of Childhood is a solo exhibition by self-taught artist Sibusiso Makhunga, mentored by Congolese artist Thonton Kabeya. Until October 16, 11am to 6pm. Take part in the Animal Anti-Cruelty League dog walk. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park at 1 Stockville Road. For an interesting new hike around the waterfalls in this restored valley. Tea and cake or beer afterwards. Cost R30. Call David at 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Animal Anti-Cruelty League: Join a dog walk in the countryside in the Leckhampton Valley, a mere 15 minutes from Hillcrest on Saturday, October 2. If you don’t have a dog, you can walk one of theirs or you can just enjoy the morning in the countryside. Shorter and longer walking routes. 53 Artesia Ave (D657) between 8am and 10am. Food and beverages on sale, live music and a lucky draw for all entrants. Tickets R50 early bird, R60 on the day from [email protected] or call 031 736 9093 Botho Heritage International Arts Festival Events Wushwini Pan African Centre: (today and tomorrow) The annual Botho Heritage International Arts Festival is in full swing this weekend with music, dance, food and theatre all celebrating Africa. For more see https://www.facebook.com/wushwinipanafricancentre/. Today’s theme is Music meets Poetry, tomorrow’s is Dance meets Comedy. Starts from 10am. Tickets R100 from Webtickets.

Durban Book Fair: (today and tomorrow) A bumper weekend of interviews and book launches with prominent Durban writers at the Pick n Pay Hypermarket this weekend. Authors featured include Ismail Vadi, Ntombifuthi Mkhize, Ekta Somera, Kish Govender, Cyril James and Justin Yarrow. Also includes Richard Nzima speaking on the life and times of a homeless bookseller. Sessions from 11am to 4pm. For more information contact Rowena Govender at [email protected] or call 082 558 2866. Umgeni Steam Railway: (today and tomorrow) Members of the Classic Motorcycle Club of KZN will travel alongside the 83-year-old Umgeni Steam Railway train tomorrow at 8.30am, departing from Kloof and stopping at Inchanga Station to display their classic and vintage motorcycles. Umgeni Steam Railway is up and running. Leaves Kloof station today and tomorrow at 8.30am and 12.30pm. Tickets R260 adults, R190 children and pensioners, must be pre-booked at www.umgenisteamrailway.com Crocworld Conservation Centre: A daily programme of animal feedings and demonstrations for the school holidays running from October 1 to 10 from 10am to 3.30pm. Snake demonstration and interaction at 10am; Nile crocodile feedings at 11am and 3pm, followed by a juvenile crocodile handling half an hour later. At 2pm is the marabou stork feeding (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) or vulture feeding (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday). For more see www.crocworld.co.za or call 039 976 1103.