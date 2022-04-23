A feast of festivals

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today and tomorrow) Family outing in the country from 6.30am to 12.30pm. Full Covid-19 protocols. Fresh produce, crafts, ready-made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery. Call 031 777 4686. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. All Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Stalls offering crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Rhumbelow Shellhole Fete: A fun day for the family in aid of fund-raising for the Rhumbelow on April 30 from 9am until 3pm. Lots of food stalls, beer garden, music and general stalls. The Flatfoot Dance company presents ‘The Cleansing’ at Durban’s Botanic Gardens this weekend. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Nite Fever, some of the greatest music of our time from the ’70s, from the Bee Gees, John Paul Young, The Village People, Rod Stewart, Boney M, Stevie Wonder and Donna Summer. Until May 22. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za. Botanic Gardens: (today and tomorrow) The Flatfoot Dance Company, with Iain Ewok Robinson, present The Cleansing, looking at the true meaning of ecology – the connectedness of human existence to all existence. At 6pm. Tickets R100 from [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) CHERbiz and Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves sees Anthony Stonier in tribute to a career that has spanned six decades. Today at 7pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse, Opera: (today and tomorrow) Maria the musical, a Christian-based musical production telling the story of Jesus from the point of view of his mother Mary. Today at 7pm, tomorrow at 3pm. Tickets R250 from webtickets.

Rhumbelow, Durban: Power outages in Umbilo after the floods forced the Rhumbelow to postpone its cinema screenings and its Easter film Festival. This week you can catch The Royal Opera’s Rigoletto ‒ a thrilling tale that pits power against innocence, beauty against ugliness. April 27 at 2pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow, Durban: Screening of Grease, the 1980 movie starring Olivia Newton John and John Travolta. Dress up for fun and sing along to all your favourite songs. May 1 at 2pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Comedy Seabrooke’s Theatre: Loyiso Madinga’s The Problem Child returns to Durban. Blending in has allowed him to see and mock all kinds of Sefrikans. April 27 to May1 at 7.30pm. Tickets R180 from Quicket.

Judith Sephuma will perform in a jazz extravaganza at Moses Mabhida next weekend. Music Jewish Club: (tomorrow) Recital at 3pm features principal oboe player with the KZNPO Myfanwy Price, with Nina Watson on piano. Tickets R120 (members) R140 (non-members) from Keith at 071 505 1021or Bernice at 083 253 7935. Shongweni Club: Jam in the Park with Serrotone ‒ Peter Guthrie, James Robertson and Billy Kruger ‒ joined by singer-songwriter John Ellis and singer and pianist Sarah McFarland. Bring a picnic blanket, camp chairs and warm clothing. Hot food on sale. Bar available. April 27 from 1pm. Tickets Adults R100, 6-12 R50, and under 6 free from webtickets. Drakensberg Boys Choir: The Music in the Mountains festival from April 28 to May 1 includes choirs from KZN, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Zimbabwe. The Baroque 2000 concert will see the Drakensberg Boys Choir in Vivaldi's Gloria while the We Will Rock You gives the audience the chance to sing along. Two gala concerts of the Drakensberg Boys Choir form the main event. Full programme at https://dbchoir.com/web/. Tickets R100 to R210 from webtickets.

Moses Mabhida Stadium: Catch Jazz in the Park with Judith Sephuma, Billy Monama, Ernie Smith, Themba Mokoena, Yommy Sax, Xolisa Dlamini, Fanie Dick, Tutti Grooves, Philani Ngidi, Afro Divas, Dallas Groove, Nicky Shange and others on April 30 from noon. Tickets R250 general, R390 Golden Circle from webtickets. Whirling Wheels Club, Windermere: Party With The Stars, postponed because of the floods, is a celebration of stars of KZN in poetry, music, theatre and comedy. Featured artists include Que Dj, Gukwa, Skillz, Zulu Mammies and Dumile. April 30 from noon. Tickets R90 from webtickets. Point Yacht Club: Beach Day DBN, also postponed, is a beach party experience featuring the city’s hottest DJs, live performances, street cuisine and outdoor activities. April 30 from noon. Tickets R100 to R150 from webtickets.

Midmar Dam: Midlands Family Fun Day will now run on April 30 from 11am. Games and jumping castles for kids and live music for adults. Tickets from R80 to R150 at webtickets. Kings Park Stadium: Dlala Thukzin, DJ and music producer, brings his first annual One Man Concert to the city. May 1 at 4pm. Tickets R150 to R500 from webtickets. Botanic Gardens: Music at the Lake headlines Goldfish, and features Veranda Panda, Tanner Wareham and DJ Kevin Louw. Food and drink welcome. Cooler boxes charged R100 at the gate. Bring picnic blankets and camping chairs. May 2 from noon. Tickets R250 to R295. See www.durbanbotanicgardens.org.za.

Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) presents Somewhere In Between, an exhibition of new work about entanglement, hope and struggle from South African-born artist Jennifer Morrison. Until May 8. The Green Gallery: (today) Paintings just arrived by artists Charmaine Kraus, Andy Anderson, Pam Benporath, Penny Brown and bronzes by Owen Llewellyn Davies, Jackie Noakes and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. The Gallery, Ballito: (today and tomorrow) The Untethered, an abstract group exhibition featuring a number of prominent local artists including Gift Dlamini’s portrait paintings. Until May 2. Call 072 245 8691.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike new trails at Giba. Meet at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike park main car park at 2pm sharp for an interesting new hike. Light pub supper afterwards at Hayways. Call David at 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.

The Highland Gathering will take place next Saturday after a two-year break because of Covid-19. Catch it at Hutchison Park, Amanzimtoti. Events Denis Hurley Centre: (today) Free guitar classes for beginners from 9.30am to 11am. If you have a guitar, bring it; if not, then come along anyway. No need to book. For more information, see their Facebook page. Alliance Française: African cinema for April’s cine club with Atiq Rahimi’s Notre Dame du Nil (Our Lady of the Nile) on April 27 at 6pm. Entrance free. Hutchison Park, Amanzimtoti: The Highland Gathering, a fund-raising event by Amanzimtoti Lions, is back on April 30 at 9am after a two-year Covid interruption. Pipe bands, Mr and Miss Highland Gathering beauty pageant, steel drums, line dancing, Kidz Zone, fashion show, arts and crafts, singing, pipers, a bar tent and more. Tickets R50 adults, R30 pensioners and scholars, under 6 free.