A feast on stage

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) The market offers fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market is also trading on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. The Flatfoot Dance Company will perform Love Song at the KZNSA gallery. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) “Simply the Best” is the tribute to end all tributes, honouring the music of Elton John, Cher, Tina Turner, Meatloaf and Michael Jackson. Until June 4. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za/ St Johns Diocesan School for Girls: (today) The Lisa Jennings School of Dance offers their latest dance extravaganza, “Dancing Through the Decades”. More than 120 dancers bring 11 decades to life in a display of energy and colour. At 2pm and 6pm. Tickets R80 from webtickets.

Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: (tomorrow) Rhumbelow Classics Cinema offers the latest stage screening of “Anything Goes”, starring Sutton Foster, Robert Lindsay and Felicity Kendal at the Barbican in London. Starts at 2pm. Tickets R125 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636. The Theatre, St Annes: The school presents “Animal Farm (Hall)” by George Orwell, adapted by Peter Hall, with lyrics by Adrian Mitchell and music by Richard Peaslee, from March 20 to 23 at 7pm. The play examines the psychological factors that contribute to the emergence of authoritarian regimes and offers a thought-provoking exploration of the dangers of groupthink and the importance of individual agency. Booking at https://forms.office.com/r/1DjbdBwv92 Maris Stella: The school presents Roald Dahl’s: Matilda The Musical JR“. Based on the book ”Matilda“ and adapted from the award-winning musical, this whimsical show tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. March 22 to 24 at 6.30pm. Tickets R70 to R100 from Quicket.

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: “Dante and Mashudu”, a theatrical performance that culturally bridges Italy and South Africa. Dante is represented by South African creativity in a game of mirrors that invite us to reflect in an original way on the past and present history of South Africa and, at the same time, to reread the Divine Comedy with new eyes. March 25 at 7pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket. Playhouse Drama: “10 South African Sopranos“ features 10 of the country’s top operatic voices including Pumeza Matshika and Sibongile Mngoma, singing showstopper arias as well as songs from South African composers. The production will be accompanied by the KZNPO. Created by Sibongile Mngoma and directed by Motlalepula Setlhako. March 26 at 2pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. KZNSA Gallery: The Flatfoot Dance Company presents “Love Song”, a mesmerising journey into the workings of the heart and how we love. March 31 and April 1 at 6.30pm. Tickets R100/under R80 and booking is essential. Contact [email protected]

Curro Hillcrest High School: KZN Performers in association with Robin van Wyk, brings you the youth ballet, "Cinderella". A famous fairy-tale about falling in love at a magical ball. March 31 to April 2 at 4pm. Tickets R197.50 from webtickets. Playhouse Drama: The Durban Catholic Players’ Guild presents the 15th Durban Passion Play, known as the “Oberammergau of Africa”. It is an epic-scale dramatic production depicting Jesus' Passion, covering the final period of his life from his visit to Jerusalem to his execution by crucifixion and ending with the Resurrection. April 6-8 and 11 to 15 at 7pm, April 9 and 16 at 2,30pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert in their latest comedy GO BIG. Comedy Bat Centre: (today) The Siyazalana Comedy Show at 7pm features the best of comedians for the first AmaXhosa vs AmaZulu comedy show. Featuring Amawele aseChesterville, Charles Mthethwa, Siya-Seya, Ngane Ngane, Mantolwana, Liyanqaba and Sifiso Nene. Tickets R200 from webtickets.

Talloula Celebrations, Bothas Hill: Join Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert for their newest comedy super nova “GO BIG!” For laughs so large they can only be captured by satellite image. March 23 at 6pm. Tickets R200 on webtickets. Protea Fire and Ice: Catch Zimbabwean stand-up comic King Kandoro on his “Family Meeting Tour”. The co-host and producer of Zim's biggest podcast “Sadza in the morning” lives in the UK where he hosts a satirical web series “Properganda”. March 25 at 8pm, March 26 at 7pm. Tickets R150 from Quicket. Wingers, Glenwood: South African comedy genius Siya Seya will bring his edgy, witty and hilarious storytelling abilities to Durban. The two-time Savanna Comic's Choice Award Winner performs in both Xhosa and English, depending on the audience. April 4 at 6.30pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets.

Melvin Peters celebrates his 40 years as a musician with a celebration with Friends of Music. Music The Werehouse, Durban: (today) It’s been more than 25 years since South African jazz legend and singer-guitarist Jonathan Butler graced the stages in Durban. He joins South African jazz star Ernie Smith in Guitar Conversations where they will serenade the night with the sounds of African guitars and some of your favourite songs. From 6pm. Tickets from webtickets. Drakensberg Boys Choir: Weekly concerts at the school resumed on February 8. Concerts at 3.30pm. Tickets R175-R210 from webtickets. Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, UKZN: Every Wednesday in March at 5.30pm catch a selection of excellent jazz musicians. Tickets 100, pensioners R70, students R40 from [email protected]

Playhouse Opera: KZN Philharmonic Orchestra in its final concert of Summer Season on March 23 at 7pm. Tickets from R90 to R200 from Quicket. Maestro Boico returns with Beethoven’s Fidelio Overture, while Portuguese South African pianist, Luis Magalhaes, plays Beethoven’s so-called Piano Concerto No 6 with the much-anticipated world premiere of Warren Bessey’s “iNkosi uShaka: Umbono, Isizwe, Isiphetho” (King Shaka: A Vision, A Nation, A Destiny). Durban Shongweni Club: Jam in the Park features The Kickstands with Pete Guthrie and Melanie Nash on March 21 from 1pm. Great music in the country for the family. Bring a blanket, camp chairs. Jack Black specials, outside bar, G&T on tap. Food available. No BYO. Tickets from webtickets. Adults R100/ children 6-12 R50/ Under 6 Free. Ike's Books: Jazz Session with Naresh Veeran and friends at the bookshop on March 23 from 6pm.

Allan Wilson Theatre, Pietermaritzburg: Musicians Rusty Red and Rob Warren host an afternoon of blues, original music and overindulgent guitar solos. March 26 at 2pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Durban High School: KZN Youth Orchestra will perform at the KZN Schools Jazz Festival on March 24 at 5pm. Tickets R50 from webtickets. Also part of the festival is a performance by jazz vocalist Zoe "the seed" Masuku at 7pm. On March 25 the festival continues with jazz pianist, electronic musician, and producer Zibusiso Makhathini at 7pm. March 26 at 5pm sees a performance by Chantal Willie-Petersen an award-winning performer, composer, arranger, music curator, and scholar. This is followed at 7pm by the Mark Fransman Trio from Cape Town. All tickets R100 from webtickets. Jewish Club: Friends of Music features the Melvin Peters Quintet along with guests. The Internationally renowned jazz pianist is celebrating 40 years as a performing musician. Bring your refreshments and picnic baskets and enjoy a memorable concert. March 26 at 2.30pm. Tickets members R120/ non-members R140 at the door.

Durban ICC: MTN Joyous Celebration offers a new Joyous Easter Megafest. Good Friday launches album “Joyous Celebration 27” (April 7 at 6.45pm), followed by an evening of “Gospel meets Soul & Jazz” Supper Club on Saturday (April 8 at 6.30pm) and culminating in the Joyous & Friends on Easter Sunday (April 9 at 5.15pm). Tickets from webtickets. Moses Mabhida Stadium: Ukhozi FM’s Magic Music Sessions brings you soul and gospel sounds showcased by seasoned, internationally acclaimed artists, through live band components. April 8 from 1pm. Tickets R200 to R450 from webtickets. Playhouse Opera: Handel’s choral masterpiece, “Messiah”, receives a triumphant Easter Sunday staging on April 9 at 3pm. The production will be accompanied by KZNPO, and directed by Ralph Lawson featuring well known soloists and The Playhouse Chorale. Tickets R150 from webtickets.

Art KZNSA Gallery: (today) Group exhibition, “Ikhono lodumo” (Celebrate Talent) features KZN artists in the 2022 Sasol New Signatures competition, with the winner, Mondli Mbhele, as well as merit award recipients Rohini Amratlal and Andrea Walters living in Durban. It applauds the 11 artists from KZN who achieved recognition at national level. Until April 2. The Green Gallery: Fresh new artworks by Nicky Firth, Susie Robins, Nicole Pletts, Andy Anderson and for Valentine’s day fabulous Flowers by Shirley Brandon Bronzes by Sarah Richards and Owen Llewellyn Davies. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. The Gallery, Ballito: The exhibition venUS & eARTh opened this week. It celebrates our connection with ourselves, our community, our country and our universe. On until April 2. Call 072 245 8691.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike from Morewood Park to and around Springside Reserve off Stonewall road, Hillcrest. Early dinner at Morewood Park. Call David 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.

Emerge Wellness Rooftop, Glenashley: Join Sunrise Stretch and Shake. Presented by Emerge Wellness and Freedom Dance, it comprises 30 minutes of stretch pilates, 30 minutes of dancing with your own personal headphones, followed by a hot beverage of your choice from NOW coffee. Bring a yoga mat, water, and towel. March 21 at 5.30am. Tickets R225 from webtickets. Author Abby May will be speaking at the Time of the writer festival this evening. Events Centre for Creative Arts, UKZN: (today and tomorrow) More than one hundred writers, poets, and wordsmiths take part in the Time of the Writer festival until March 21. The programme is packed with live events and online webinars that will showcase the creative juices of South African wordsmiths as well as their deep and critical insights into the state of the nation. Full programme at tow.ukzn.ac.za. Participation in the online programme is free. Bookings for the live events through webtickets. Alliance Française: In March Cine Club features four movies starring the “monstre sacre” of French cinema Gerard Depardieu. March 22 at 6pm features the 1980 Alaine Resnais classic Mon Oncle d’Amerique (My American Uncle).