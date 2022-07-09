A fun and action packed July

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) The market is open with a host of fresh produce, superb arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. New opening hours are from 7am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) A relaxed family friendly market under the mango trees at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. All Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Stalls offering crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian on 082 829 0059. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) “Thank You For the Music” is a tribute to ABBA, The Bee Gees and Queen - three of the most influential groups of all time. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za. Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: (today and tomorrow) “Love Will Tear Us Apart” – A celebration of “break up” music from Barry Thomson & The Reals (Dawn Selby, Andy Turrel and Mali Sewell) with guests Samantha Landers and Colin Peddie. A musical exploration into the darker sides of our lives, but also a hilariously revealing and poignant break-up ride – through all the stages of the emotional ROLLER-COASTER. Today and 7pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email r[email protected] Botanic Gardens Amphitheatre: (today and tomorrow) Kickstart presents “Little Red Rides Again” until July 17. Not long after the story we all know, “Little Red Riding Hood” returns to Granny’s cottage in the woods. But their evening of baking and bed-time stories is soon interrupted by an unwelcome knock at the door. Another wolf is on the prowl, and Little Red and Granny must use all their wits and ingenuity to keep him out. Starring Bryan Hiles, Belinda Henwood and Cara Roberts. Tickets R150 adults, R120 children and pensioners from webtickets.

Playhouse Drama: (tomorrow) “Snow Queen” is about love between friends. A young girl called Gerda tries to find her friend, Kai, who has disappeared. She crosses forests, mountains and hills to travel to the Snow Kingdom and bring her friend back home where she confronts the Snow Queen. At 1pm and 4pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Rhumbelow Theatre: “SARAFIWE!” is a political satire, starring and written by Jayshree Parasuramen and Lee Kunene. It’s a combination of film and theatre, with sketches that will leave you in stitches on a journey through post-apartheid South Africa. A journey that’s still seeking the promise of a better future for all. July 15-16 at 7pm, July 17 at 2pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse, Drama: “Mahila, Queens of Bollywood” is an enthralling stage production that reflects the dynasty of female stars that have emblazoned a path across the Indian film industry. July 16 at 2pm and 6pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets.

Playhouse Opera: “Sarafina”: The proudly South African musical, set during the 1976 uprisings in Soweto deals with the “radicalisation of a young school girl who becomes embroiled in the riots and is tortured by the South African Police”. July 15-30. Tickets R180 from webtickets. Playhouse, Drama: The Durban Dance Movement festival show cases the best of Durban dance talents with explosive performances in hip hop, Amapiano, break dance, contemporary, ballet, Bollywood and inclusive of disabled dancing. July 22-23 at 7pm, July 23 at 3pm. Tickets R120 from webtickets. The Zumo Comedy Tour comes to Gateway at month end. Comedy aha Gateway Hotel: The “Zumo Tour Comedy Show” presents the best in local comedy entertainment with sensations like Mo Vawda, Bash with Tash, Darren Maule, Masood Boomgaard, Zuhair Dawood, Jem Atkins and Mangaliso. July 29 at 8pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets.

The Bat Centre: Insatiable Marc Lottering who will share his comedic thoughts and musings post lockdown supported by Richelieu Beaunoir who is one of Durban's most endeared comedy hosts and Kelvin Stoffels. July 29 and 30 at 8pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Music Worship Kraal: (today) Worship under skies with Tisetso Madube and friends. Live music and food will be served. Ambassador House, 55 Pine Street, from 5pm. Tickets R120 from webtickets. Aces Pizza Bar: (today) MOSH is an alternative music event that brings you new exciting music acts every month. Diverse lineup includes Grant Shreds, Gutslut, Ahimsa, PosterBoy, Hawema, Mantra and Last Of The Daggers. From 3pm. Dress up like a crazy face painted metalhead to win prizes. Tickets from Quicket R30 Earlybird, R50 or R80 at the door.

Jewish Club: Friends of Music present pianist Christopher Duigan in a programme of concert classics on July 24 at 3pm. Duigan will perform Beethoven’s Sonata in C minor – ‘Pathétique’, Mozart’s Sonata in A minor and Liszt’s Dante Sonata and Les jeux d’eaux à la Villa d’Este. Tickets R120 (Members) R140 (Non-Members) from 071 505 1021 or [email protected] ICC Arena: MTN Joyous Celebration returns to Durban with their latest album, “Joyous Celebration 26”, titled and themed JOY and launched over the Easter weekend. July 29-30 at 6.30pm. Tickets R250-R450 from webtickets. Tatham Art Gallery, Pietermaritzburg: Pianist Chris Duigan will reprise his programme of popular classics on July 31 at noon. Tickets R100 from [email protected] or Music Revival 083 417 4473 (sms or WhatsApp only). Secure Parking in the Parliamentary and Tatham precinct.

Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) Members exhibition opens on Tuesday and runs until August 7. The Green Gallery: (today) New artworks by Char Kraus, Justin Mashora, Judy Wentzel and Rob Domijon and bronzes by Owen Llewellyn Davies, and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. Durban Art Gallery: (today) Johannesburg artist Mary Sibande’s latest exhibition, Let me tell you about Red, curated by Gcotyelwa Mashiqa. Sibande’s large-scale installations personify the colours of bruising – blue, purple and more recently red, as demonstrated through her alter-ego, Sophie, a life size, mannequin made in her likeness.

The Gallery, Ballito: (today) Tidal, a new exhibition honours our coastline. This exhibition honours the power of the sea and all it gifts us. Until July 31. Call Jane Digby on 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Gilletts, Waterfall and the ladder from Everton Park. A new adventure hike in the upper reaches of Kloof Gorge. Meet at 2pm sharp at Everton Park off Everton Road/Forest View Road, Gilletts. Call David at 071 122 3183. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana on 039 315 7359. Events Denis Hurley Centre: (today) Free guitar classes for beginners from 9.30-11am. If you have a guitar, bring it; if you do not, then come along anyway. No need to book. For more information, see their Facebook page. Denis Hurley Centre: (today) Mo(u)rning: A Public Vigil will be held at 4pm. In light of the collective trauma experienced in KwaZulu-Natal over the last 2 years: from Covid-19, the devastating floods, to civil unrest; this artistic expression creates an opportunity for the public to join together on a mourning journey of remembrance and resurrection.