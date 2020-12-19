A jazzy lockdown Mash up
Award-winning jazz pianist Sibusiso “Mash” Mashiloane will perform in a virtual concert at the Luthuli Museum on Tuesday of work he composed during lockdown.
The virtuoso pianist and conductor’s live performances have garnered him audiences across the world while touring South Africa, USA, Mozambique and Tanzania.
Mashiloane has a Master’s Degree in Jazz Performance cum laude from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
He is a university lecturer and currently working on his PhD.
He has released four albums that have won numerous prestigious awards, including Best African Jazz Artist at the International Afrima Awards.
“This is the music I composed during the lockdown, the positive side I got from that difficult time.
“I imagined my village and my people while composing this music,” says Mashiloane.
Mashiloane’s band features Dalisu Ndlazi on bass guitar, Sbu Zondi on drums, Thabo Sikhakhane on trumpet and Nomthandazo Madiya on vocals.
The concert will also include a performance by the poet Nandile Dube of her poem, 26 letters.
For more information, see http://concertssa.co.za.
Tickets cost R30 from https://nationalartsfestival.co.za.
The Independent on Saturday