A jazzy lockdown Mash up

Award-winning jazz pianist Sibusiso “Mash” Mashiloane will perform in a virtual concert at the Luthuli Museum on Tuesday of work he composed during lockdown.

The virtuoso pianist and conductor’s live performances have garnered him audiences across the world while touring South Africa, USA, Mozambique and Tanzania.

Mashiloane has a Master’s Degree in Jazz Performance cum laude from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

He is a university lecturer and currently working on his PhD.

He has released four albums that have won numerous prestigious awards, including Best African Jazz Artist at the International Afrima Awards.