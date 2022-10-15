A little bit of Italian café flair

Remo’s Where: Shop 21, Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe Open: Monday to Saturday 6.30am to 4pm, Sunday 7.30am to 4pm.

Call: 081 895 5250 Little has changed since Renzo Scribante opened Remo’s in 2007. The restaurant may be under new ownership, but its simple Italian café flair remains. It’s a comfortable setting, spilling casually onto a terrace. The decor is dramatic and stylish, the food, a collection of Italian inspired classics, done well. While they no longer have their in-house bakery, all breads and cakes are artisanal, and they make their own juices. The coffee is always excellent. I started with that.

I met a friend out on the terrace for a late lunch. We missed the breakfast menu that might take in eggs Benedict, Florentine or Onasis, or a fancy scramble with peppers, broccoli, kale, cherry tomatoes and mushrooms, or French toast cinnamon fingers with a maple syrup dip. For vegetarians, there’s lentil fritters with rocket, tomato, hummus and poached eggs. Gourmet risotto cakes sound interesting. Carpaccio with rocket and Parmesan shavings. Of course, an ideal breakfast could just be a slice of excellent cheesecake washed down with a cappuccino. Back in the day, cronuts were all the rage here, that strange mixture of a doughnut and a croissant filled with an array of various frostings. It was a trend I never really got, and one that hasn’t lasted. Stick with that cheesecake. The menu has a large selection of light lunches, from meat boards to cheese boards, while a chicken liver patè or hummus plate or haloumi fingers would make a light snack. There’s buffalo Mozzarella with prosciutto. And then there is a substantial selection of salads ‒ whether Caprese, or Caesar, or pear and Gorgonzola. A fancier selection include the likes of avo, red onions, kidney beans, lentils and sweet corn, or artichokes, Brussel sprouts, broccoli rocket and Parmesan. I tried the carpaccio (R95) which was good, tarted up with Parmesan shavings and a pastry twirl.

The Interior at Remo’s in Mount Edgecombe. My friend ordered a pizza for starters. Being a vegetarian, he enjoyed the simple Margherita (R70). It was a good pizza, with a nice crisp base and some decent flavours. There are options for those who require meat on a pizza – meatballs, bolognaise, chourico or even Brie and bacon. One with sautéed kale, basil pesto, Danish feta and sun-dried tomato tapenade sounded fun. The terrace at Remo’s There are some simple main course meals along the lines of lemon sole, a “rock star” fillet, veal limone and a gourmet burger. Zucchini fries also feature. Made well, these are better than chips. I will have to try them one day. I opted for the fish cakes (R135) which were two sizeable, crisp, tasty cakes served with avo and all the trimmings. They were enjoyable. My friend went for the aglio olio pasta, with the addition of mushrooms (R100), which was exactly as it should be. Pastas could include chourico and calamari with cherry tomatoes and spring onion, or prawns zucchini, tomato, chilli and cream. There’s a lasagne, gnocchi Gorgonzola and macaroni cheese.

Stuffed to the gills, we couldn’t face dessert this late in the afternoon but, instead, washed it down with another excellent coffee. Food: 3½ Service: 3½