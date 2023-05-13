A Mother’s Day feast

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) The market offers fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Groundbreaking new work from the FlatFoot Dance Company at the Sneddon. Shows The Theatre St Anne’s: (today) Carter, Epworth, Howick, Russell, St Anne’s, St John’s, St Nicholas & Voortrekker schools join to present Funk. Each school creates a seven-minute piece of dance choreography with any type of musical or textual accompaniment. The highlight is the group finale with all the schools together on the stage. Funk 2023 is directed by Lynn Chemaly and the finale created by BoNana Dance. May 13, 15, 16 and 17 at 7.30pm. Booking on Quicket. Rhumbelow Theatre at the Mount Edgecombe Country Club: (today and tomorrow) Lisa Bobbert, Liesl Coppin and Marion Loudon have decided to revisit one of their favourite shows, The Glitter Girls. Together, they are a formidable femme de force. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Arrive 90 minutes before the show for meals at the club. For restaurant reservations call 031 539 5330. Tickets R2 250 for tables of 10 (R225 each). Booking and pre-payment essential from Roland at 082 499 8636 or [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Durban: (today) The Kevin Woods Story: In the Shadow of Mugabe's Gallows. Kevin Woods will present a talk about his time and experience in a Zimbabwe prison. He was sentenced to death in Zimbabwe and jailed for 20 years. Autographed books on sale at the event for R300. At 1pm. Call Roland at 082 499 8636 or [email protected] Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Simply the Best honours the music of Elton John, Cher, Tina Turner, Meatloaf and Michael Jackson. Until June 4. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za/ Seabrookes Theatre: The Centre for Creative Arts at UKZN is proud to present: “Cabaret and Beyond Festival Showcase, 2023”. A new selection of songs by composers from the CAB mentorship programme is set to delight audiences once more. Directed by Steven Stead and musical direction by Evan Roberts, it stars Sam Landers, Roshanda Lewis, Emkay Khanyile and Lyle Buxton. May 18 at 8pm, May 19 and 20 at 7pm and May 21 at 2pm. Tickets R120 to R150 from webtickets.

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: The Flatfoot Dance Company opens its 20th anniversary season with 'things we hide from the light'. This historic moment features a tender and beautiful season of dance created by Lliane Loots, Sifiso Khumalo, Jabu Siphika and Zinhle Nzama. Delving inward to the hidden parts of ourselves, "things we hide from the light" is ultimately about healing and renewal. May 19 and 20 at 7pm, May 20 to 22 at 2.30pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket. Playhouse Loft: A double bill featuring High Stakes and Reoca Light. High Stakes, performed by actress and dancer, Sivani Chinappan features Gita a businesswoman, a community worker, a widow, a grandmother… and a gambler, who is in trouble because she owes money to a loan shark and he is coming to collect. Reoca Light, starring actor Rory Booth, is about a young man, Sunil Mohan, who is presiding over the closure of his parent's convenience store after a series of robberies. May 19 and 20 at 7pm, May 20 at 2pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Eric Canham will be performing at Talloulah this week. Music Botanic Gardens: (tomorrow) Catch the KZN Youth Orchestra’s Mother’s Day Concert. Conducted by Lyk Temmingh and presented by Cathy Peacock. The picnic concert features pieces from the Romantic period, movies and musicals including ‘Arabian nights’, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, and jazz and rock items. At 11am and 1pm. Tickets R100/ R75 pensioners and students from Quicket.

Drakensberg Boys Choir: Weekly concerts at the school at 3.30pm. Tickets R175 to R210 from webtickets. Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, UKZN: Every Wednesday in March at 5.30pm, catch a selection of excellent jazz musicians. Tickets 100, pensioners R70, students R40 from [email protected] Talloula, Botha’s Hill: Catch Eric Canham, Durban’s famous eclectic performer, based in Phuket Thailand. Famous for his covers in a variety of styles from Pop to Jazz, R’n’B and Country music, his repertoire consists of the likes of Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Mink Deville and more. Includes a light meal. May 19 at 5.30pm. Tickets R225 from webtickets.

Alliance Francaise: Guitarist, composer and producer Albino Mbie combines rhythmic patterns and musical concepts that blend Marrabenta rhythm, Chopi Music with Afro-Pop to create a unique Mozambican Jazz sound. Tickets R100 from Webtickets or at the door. Also performing May 17 at the University of Kwazulu-Natal’s Centre for Jazz and Popular Music. Centenary Hall, Girls College: A musical extravaganza featuring DGC High School Choir, DGC High School Orchestra, DGC Senior Primary Orchestra, and soloists in collaboration with the KZN Youth Orchetsra. May 19 at 6pm. Tickets R50 from Quicket. St Agnes Church, Kloof: Pianist Chris Duigan performs music by Rachmaninoff, Liszt, Bach and Beethoven on May 21 at 3pm. Also May 25 at 7pm at Amber Valley, May 28 at 3pm at the Chamberlain Music Centre, Hilton and June 4 at 3pm in Ballito. Book via WhatsApp 083 417 4473 or [email protected]

DLI Hall, Greyville: The British Cultural & Heritage Association presents a Coronation Celebration Concert in honour of the crowning of King Charles III. Russell Scott will be conducting the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra and Durban Symphonic Choir. Pieces include much-loved British classics like the Dambusters March, Land of Hope and Glory, Zadok the Priest and the Hallelujah Chorus. May 21 at 2pm. Tickets R180 from Quicket. Lindisfarne B&B, Botha’s Hill: Day-time autumn outdoor concert on the lawns, featuring Inter Alia, with Shelley Mclean Downham and Marion Loudon. May 21 at 11.30am. Pack a rug, or fold-up chair and a picnic. Husband and wife team, Jane and Paul Candow, are Inter-Alia. Tickets R100 adults/ R50 children under 12. Call Jane at 083 362 7059. The exhibition Seeing Auschwitz currently runs at the Durban Holocaust & Genocide Centre. Art Durban Holocaust & Genocide Centre: Seeing Auschwitz confronts the viewer with rare photographs captured by perpetrators, victims and liberators. The images provide an unsettling perspective and stark evidence of mass murder, but also of the humanity of the people who perished there. No Under 13s. Exhibition runs until May 30. Free entry.

KZNSA: SCENORAMA is a recently launched collaborative platform to present a viewpoint of shared networks of experiences, belief and knowledge systems across different localities in Africa and the diaspora. The artists included are interested in creating new ways of thinking about the accessibility of individual and collective experiences. SCENORAMA has travelled to KZNSA Gallery from the Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria. Until June 4. Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source) runs until January 2024. The online version launched as part of the National Arts Festival, and was nominated for a Global Fine Art Award for best digital exhibition in the world. It received one of two People’s Choice Awards in Paris in 2021. The Green Gallery: New works by Sue Whitmore, Makiwa Mutomba, Justine Stead and Angelica Anastasia. Bronzes by Sarah Richards and Owen Llewellyn Davies. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757.

The Gallery, Ballito: Stories.za presents more than 50 talented artists, each with their own unique story style. Until May 28. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Highstakes, Cato Ridge. Tea and muffins afterwards with a pub supper later. Take exit 53 Cato Ridge, turn left and follow “Highstakes” signs to 4x4 track and store. 6km trail. Hike cost R50. Call David at 071 122 3183. Mothers Day hike and picnic: Celebrate Mother’s Day with a hike in this beautiful wildlife reserve starting at 8am. Two hikes offered – a grade 2 hike for regular hikers of 6km, or grade 1 for casual hikers of 3km. Bring snacks, water or cold drinks, backpack and some snacks and drinks for the picnic. Walking shoes/takkies with good grip is a must. Tickets R150 adults/R80 Under 13 include reserve entrance, from Quicket.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Events Alliance Francaise: Cine Club this month features the movies of Catherine Deneuve. Catch L’Adieu a la Nuit on May 17 and De Son vivant on May 24. Movies start at 6pm. Entrance is free.