A perfect way to shop this Christmas

IF Covid-19 makes you want to limit your time in packed stores this year, there are a number of exciting and varied market experiences on offer in and around Durban. It’s also a chance to find a range of interesting and unique gifts, from R50 to thousands of rands, while supporting local crafters, artists and traders. And for those who like to go the green route, a number of vintage and antique fairs offer the chance to rehome and repurpose some beautiful items from yesteryear, at a fraction of their cost when new. Here are some of the picks to whet your appetite. North Beach Pigeons by Kylie Wentzel at the KZNSA. KZNSA Gallery: Not strictly a market, but the gallery’s annual Christmas Buzzart exhibition certainly feels like one with its array of arts, crafts and decor ideas for Christmas. Paintings, sculptures, jewellery, pottery, leather work, beadwork, funky clothing and some really cool gift ideas abound. This year’s theme looks at a circular economy, aimed at eliminating waste and reducing the consumption of finite resources which supports the re-use, repair, refurbishment and recycling of goods. Also includes a pop-up charity store. Runs until January 8. Open Tuesday to Sunday 9am-3pm. Entrance free. Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: The market famed for its fresh and artisanal foods, and the pick of local crafts and decor, aims to remove the chaos of Christmas shopping by making it a fun, family affair. Besides the regular Saturday trading times from 6.30am-1pm, there will be two extra markets, on December 16 and 20, from 8am to 2pm. Relax in the shaded garden section overlooking Shongweni Valley or let the kids have fun on a small scale train that runs through the market. There’s also sunrise yoga every Saturday from 6.15am. Santa’s Cove is open throughout December with a post box to the North Pole. There will be crafting areas for painting, or creating ginger bread houses, live carols, a ballerina, elves and more. Today’s market features Meet the Artist, where local artists will showcase work in the Village tent, while the South African National Blood Service will be there on December 19. Entry free. For more info, call 031 777 4686.

Bullet bowl by Frank Nthunya at the KZNSA.

Musgrave Market: The market trades every Saturday in Berea Park. Craft and fashion, food, fresh produce, live music and kiddies’ entertainment are all part of the vibe under the trees in the park. Wheelchair and pet friendly. From 9am-2pm. Call Melissa on 073 625 6725.

The Golden Hours Market.

Golden Hours Market: This relaxed family market under the mango trees at the Golden Hours School in Uitsig Road, Durban North, is open every Sunday from 10am to 3pm. Live music and rides for the children. December markets feature festive fun and prizes, and on December 13 and 20, Santa and Snow. In addition there is a pop-up crafty Christmas Market today featuring unusual Christmas items, food stalls and live music from 9am to 2pm and a Carols by Candlelight market on December 15 from 5pm to 10pm. This features Santa, snow, festive traders, food, and music by Belinda Dolphin and friends. Call Lyn on 083 262 3693.

Clansthal Market: The South Coast community is hosting two craft markets in December to support the Clansthal Conservancy and to keep the village and environment litter and alien plant free. Catch the boutique seasonal craft market and enjoy a relaxing Sunday in a beautiful garden with a delightful sea view on December 6 and 13 from 9am until 2pm at 111 Pig & Whistle Drive, Clansthal. Call Liz Cunningham at 083 556 8108.

Wire platter by Hlengiwe Dube at the KZNSA

Litchi Orchard Market: Local handmade goods, top-class food and drink, the outdoors, lots of open space, and local live music. Spend time with friends and family, while supporting local traders. The Makers' Market introduces “Makers” of all kinds, from the potter, olive seller and baker, to clothing designers, basket maker and jewellers, to the veggie grower, wire crafter and bag maker. December 13 from 9am to 1pm at the Litchi Orchard, Salt Rock.

Park Square Market: Five-day market in uMhlanga’s Park Square with a range of traders and gift ideas. In addition an Insta Booth and a movie night. Market open December 16, 19 and 20 from 10am to 4pm, December 17 and 18 from 4pm to 9pm. Movie night is December 18 at 7pm. Bring the family, picnic blankets or camping chairs, and enjoy an open-air free screening of The Christmas Chronicles.

There are also a number of exciting antique and vintage markets in the run-up to Christmas. Give someone a gift that has stood the test of time, that’s a one off and completely individual or that appeals to their green or recycling sensibilities.

La Lucia Antiques Fair: Catch it tomorrow from 9am to 3pm on the lower floor of the La Lucia Mall. More than 30 traders specialise in everything from vintage and antique jewellery, glass, porcelain, books, silver, bronzes, perfume bottles, tools and the decorative arts, plus some fun and funky items from yesteryear. Call Sandy at 082 705 4882.

A selection of goods from yesteryear at the Windermere Antique Fair.

Windermere Antiques Fair: The fair has a special December event on the ground floor of the Windermere Centre on December 16 from 8.30am to 2pm. About 20 dealers will sell a wide selection of antiques, vintage and collectibles including porcelain, glass, crystal, jewellery, silver, records, books, paintings, linen, and toys. Interesting treasures of yesteryear at prices to suit all pockets. Call Helen on 084 2410241.

Durban Vintage Market: A special market will be held at the Dolos, 5 Southampton Road, Point, on December 19 from 10am with extended trading to 3pm. Find an eclectic array of vintage clothing, jewellery, decor and homeware in the fun and funky setting of the old Point Jail. Also included with the Vintage market is the Sidehustle Market which features home grown and made produce. Food, coffee and music complete the picture. Call Gaby at 078 583 5517.

uMhlanga Antiques Fair: An array of top drawer antiques, collectibles and jewellery at the monthly fair in the uMhlanga Centre (old Buxtons), Ridge Road, on December 20 from 9am to 2pm. Call Rod on 084 548 0366.

