A real explosion of dance

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music, arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm.

Glenwood Street Market: (today) Every Saturday at this community market: organic fruit and veg; sourdough loaves; sauces and pickles; books, records, movies, coffees and cakes, tarts, and biscuits. 106 Bulwer Road from 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders offering fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, local retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food, every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. Macnut Farm: (tomorrow) Macnut Farm in Lello Road, Assagay, hosts a Sunday Fresh Produce Market for locals to buy and sell home grown produce. Sunday lunch, drinks and a bar available. From 11am to 2pm. Call 031 765 2572 / 074 603 0000 Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday, from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. MAS Ballet Dancers performing the “Balalaika!” From left Erin Moodley, Princess Nandi Tembe, Khloe Summerton, Lacey Ling, Alexia Ally and Kylie-Rose Africa. This is part of the Rhythm and Dance compilation at the Playhouse today. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) The Hollywood Walk of Fame features the greatest music from the greatest movies. Until October 1. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za. Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Final weekend of the Jomba! Contemporary Dance Experience, hosted by the Centre for Creative Arts. “(in)tangible heritages” is this year’s theme, and Jomba! honours South African Nyamza as this year’s Legacy Artist. Tickets R80/ R50 (students, scholars, pensioners) or R350 for a full festival pass from Computicket. For more information go to https://jomba.ukzn.ac.za/

Playhouse Opera: (today) Rhythm and Dance features work from the teachers and students of the Royal Academy of Dance in KwaZulu-Natal. At 1pm and 4pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Westville Theatre Club: (today and tomorrow) Charley’s Aunt is an evergreen farce set in Oxford during the 1890s. The imminent visit of Charles Wykeham’s millionaire aunt from Brazil, Donna Lucia, is an excuse for Charles and Jack to invite their young ladies to meet the aunt so she can be their chaperone for their marriage proposals. When Donna Lucia’s visit is postponed, they persuade their friend Babbs to impersonate the aunt. But what happens when the real aunt shows up? Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7pm, and Sunday matinees at 2:30pm until September 16. Tickets: R100 and R80 for club members, pensioners, and students from Dorothy on 083 776 1754 or email: [email protected] ICC: (today and tomorrow) Savanna Premium Cider presents global comedy heavyweight Trevor Noah for a long overdue South African Tour. At 6.30pm. Tickets from R202 at Quicket.

Playhouse Opera: Dance extravaganza Shall We Dance, from September 15-17. Spotlights Durban’s diverse dance scene, including ballroom, Latin American, ballet, Irish, Bollywood, smooth tap, Spanish and some elegant show dancing. Guest artists are Cape Town’s Keanan McClune and Chantelle Le Roux, the undefeated South African Amateur, Ballroom and Latin Couple.Tickets R120-R180 from webtickets. Zawadi Yamungu is in concert at the Playhouse next weekend. Music Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, UKZN: Every Wednesday at 5.30pm, catch a selection of excellent jazz musicians. Tickets 100, pensioners R70, students R40 from [email protected]. Playhouse Drama: (today) Ndumiso Mzobe will be ministering live through his music, accompanied by Oncemoresix, Londiwe ka Masondo Cele and Simphiwe Khumalo. September 9 at 6pm. Tickets R300-R500 from webtickets.

Christ Church, Hilton: (today) Callies in Concert is a Scottish music variety today at 2pm, featuring the Durban and Pmb Caledonian Society Pipe Bands, Celidh band and guest artists. 3 Bergview Rd, HIlton. Snacks and drinks on sale. St Joseph’s Cathedral, Mariannhill: (tomorrow) Celebrate Spring with the Durban Symphonic Choir, accompanied by the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Naum Rousine. Enjoy Mozart’s Coronation Mass and a variety of songs from musicals, including My Fair Lady, The Phantom of the Opera, Don’t Cry for Me Argentina, Jesus Christ Superstar, Cats, Joseph, and a Paul McCartney medley. At 3pm. Tickets: R120 (under 12s free) from Quicket or at the door. Sagewood Cafe, Pietermaritzburg: Pianist Chris Duigan performs an evocative and light selection in a programme billed Music for Spring. Gregg of Sagewood presents an imaginative and creative five-course vegetarian tasting menu. September 15 from 7pm. Tickets: R350. Please bring your own wine/drinks. Book via WhatsApp 0834174473 or [email protected]

Durban Jewish Centre: Friends of Music and SA Society of Music Teachers present nine upcoming performers with varied programmes on piano, voice and flute. September 17 at 3pm. Tickets at the door R80 adults / R40 scholars, pensioners and orchestra members. Station Hall, Durban: The Zulu Kingdom Choir presents the first Unity and Social Cohesion Concert with a stellar line-up, including Nombulelo Yende, Nonhlanhla Yende, Juan Burgers, accompanied by The KZN Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Msizi Mnyandu, Esayidi TVET College Choir, Mangosuthu University of Technology Choir and UniZulu Choir. September 17 at 3pm. Tickets R200 from webtickets. Playhouse Drama: The Past Meets the Future with Nkosingiphile Mpanza, known by her stage name Zawadi Yamungu. Features indigenous music renditions of umakhweyana, ugubhu, acoustic guitar and penny-whistle, with a live 6-piece band, and three dancers and four backup vocalists. September 22 at 6pm. Tickets R250 from webtickets.

Playhouse Opera: The 23rd annual Isicathamiya Competition is on September 23 and 24 at 6pm. The festival ends on the morning of September 24 with a prize giving ceremony in the categories Open, oSwenka and oNobuhle Senior and Junior. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Art KZNSA: Studio Ping Pong is a month-long collaboration between Georgina Gratrix and Cameron Platter, featuring the ethic of sharing ideas. Me, You, Us in the Park Gallery is a collaboration between artist Mfezeko Gumada and Derrrick Nxumalo. Both end tomorrow Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source) runs until January 2024.

The Gallery, Ballito: Exhibition Vibrations runs until October 1 to raise emotional and spiritual vibrations through art and music. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm, hike Westville Conservancy from Westville Country Club Varsity College cnr Link Rd and St James Ave. An easy 6km for beginners. Rugby with roast chicken afterwards, booking essential. Call David on 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am, meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Simmi Ramnarian will be one of the culinary stars to feature at the 1869 Heritage Foundation’s Heritage Food Festival next weekend Events Durban Botanic Gardens: (today and tomorrow) One of the city’s longest running plant fairs, the BotSoc KZN Coastal Indigenous Plant Fair, returns to its roots next weekend, ready to spread the message that local is best. Gardeners will find all the plants and expertise needed to freshen up the garden this spring. From 9am to 4pm both days. 1860 Heritage Centre: The centre presents a Heritage Food Festival on September 16 from 9am to 4pm. Tours of the centre from 9am to noon. Food stalls open at 11am. Heritage food demonstrations by Priyanka Chanderdeo, Selvan Naidoo, Prem Pather and Simmi Ramnarian. Live entertainment and radio broadcasting. Seven different food stations. Entry R10, pensioners free. Enquiries Yatin Singh at 072 331 4017.

CraftFest: A special Heritage Day themed CraftFest at the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market offers you the best in craft beers and drinks, top local musicians and superb artisanal food. Prizes for the best heritage gear. Join the family fun in the country on September 24, from 10am to late. Tickets R180 from Quicket. Umgeni Steam Railway: Ride a fabulous vintage steam train through the rolling Valley of a 1000 Hills – departing from and returning to Inchanga Station. September 23 at 9am; 11.30am, 2pm, September 24 at 9am, 11.30am. The Inchanga Craft Market, with a food garden offering light meals and snacks, a play area and picnic site. The Inchanga Railway Museum and the model railway, Thomas & Friends, will be open. Booking at www.umgenisteamrailway.com or enquiries to 082 353 6003. Natal Sharks Board, uMhlanga: The Verulam Child and Family Welfare Society’s dinner and dance on September 16 from 5:30pm includes exciting entertainment, a three-course dinner, an auction to raise funds and a formal programme which will detail the services rendered by the society. To book contact AN Sukuram at 032 533 1046 or mail [email protected]