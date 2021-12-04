A season to be jolly

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fun and safe family outing in the country from 6.30am to 12.30pm with full Covid-19 protocols. Fresh produce, crafts, ready-made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery. Call 031 777 4686. Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for good food, good music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

I Heart Market: (today) On the lawns outside Moses Mabhida Stadium. Fashion, jewellery, home decor, kiddies wear, plants, natural skincare, deli goods, accessories, vintage collectables, art, ceramics and delicious foods. Trading today and December 11 from 8.30am to 2pm. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family market at the Golden Hours School, from 10am to 2pm. All Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

La Lucia Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) Christmas edition featuring fine china, Georgian silver, crystal, and beautiful decorative items. To suit all pockets. La Lucia Mall from 9am to 3pm. Call Sandy on 082 705 4882. Windermere Antiques Fair: Christmas market on December 16 at the Windermere Centre from 8.30am-4.30pm. Wide selection of antiques, vintage and collectables including porcelain, glass, crystal, jewellery, silver, records, books, paintings, linen, old toys. Call Helen Clementz on 084 2410241. Durban Vintage Market: Monthly vintage market of clothing, jewellery, decor and collectables, plus anything fun and quirky. December 18 at The Dolos, 5 Southampton Row, Point from 10am to 3pm. Parking at uShaka. Call Gabby at 078 583 5517.

Shows Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Michael Jackson ‒ Black or White stars Michael Jonathan, the world’s No 1 Jackson impersonator, and dancers. Today 7pm; tomorrow 2pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket, call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow, Durban: The Rhumbelow Classics Cinema presents Christmas with André starring André Rieu and his orchestra. Immerse yourself in the spirit of the season while singing and dancing away to Christmas carols, romantic waltzes and beautiful melodies. December 7-8 and 20-21 at 2pm and 6.30pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket, call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Crawford College La Lucia: Classic Christmas ballet The Nutcracker by KZN Performers (Youth Ballet), with professional guest artists from Cape Town and Durban, choreographed by Robin van Wyk. December 8-10 at 7pm and 11-12 at 2pm. Tickets R205 from Webtickets. On Stage at Altitude: Durban’s adult pantomime is back with the classic tale of Peter Pan. Bring your own picnic, but cash bar available. No under 18s. Seating at tables for 4/6/8. December 8-30 at 6.30pm. Tickets R150 from Quicket. Rhumbelow, Tina’s: Wish you Were Here features the music of Pink Floyd, starring Ross Tapson, Grant Halliday, David Langley, Neil Ford and Johan van der Molen. December 10 to 12 at 7.30pm, 2pm Sunday. Tickets R180 from Computicket, call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Playhouse, Drama: Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs is a traditional pantomime featuring dancing dwarfs, mysterious mirrors, special effects, toe-tapping tunes, humour and magic. Directed by Steven Stead. December 18-30 at 2pm and 6pm. Tickets R100-R150 from Webtickets. Playhouse, Opera: Joburg Ballet brings to sparkling life one of the most popular classical ballets with The Nutcracker. December 18 at 2pm and 6pm, 19 at 2pm. Tickets R120 from Webtickets. Comedy Durban North Conference Centre: (today) Ladies Night with Bash with Tash including comedy, dancers and a live DJ. No under 18s. From 7.30pm to 11pm. Tickets from R185 at Quicket.

Wild Coast Sun: A night of fun and laughter featuring Tsoro, Gap & Salad, Moemish, Master, Qatha and Bhabha. December 11 at 7.30pm. Tickets R150 from Webtickets. Siya Makuzeni and jazz guitar maestro Bheki Khoza will perform at the AmmaZulu Sculpture Garden next weekend. Khoza performs with Madala Kunene at the KZNSA this evening. Music KZNSA: Legendary Bheki Khoza and Madala Kunene show off guitar skills on December 4, doors open at 6pm. Tickets R60 on Webtickets. Port Natal Citadel, Glenwood: (today) New venue hosts Songs without Words: the first half is classical; the second is jazz. 455 Esther Roberts, Glenwood. Starts at 6pm. Tickets R100 from Mel 079 104 5260 / [email protected]

Durban Country Club: (tomorrow) Music on the Lawn brings an 80s revival with Major Tom. Dress up in your best 80s gear, bring chairs and blankets – no umbrellas. Boerewors rolls, chicken and beef burgers and beverages on sale. From 3pm to 6pm (access from 2pm). Tickets R100, limited to 200 tickets. Cashless facility. DLI Hall: (tomorrow) Carols & Kilts with Durban Caledonian Society Pipe Band and friends. Medley of Christmas carols arranged for the highland bagpipe, Irish and Highland dancing and a rendition of Robert Burns' Address To A Haggis. Tomorrow from 2pm to 4pm. Tickets adults R90, pensioners R50, children under 12 free at Quicket. Angels Way Farm, Eston: (today and tomorrow) The Seaweed Music Festival with The Black Cat Bones, Riaan Smit (Crimson House), Angus, Broken Advocate, The Black Lapels, Tiaan, Gavin Ferguson, Lost Youth and Black Wiskey, among others. Bars, food stalls, yoga classes, swimming pool. Tickets from www.quicket.co.za or visit www.c-weed.com

St Thomas Church, Berea: (tomorrow) Lyric soprano Sizu Stengel and pianist Andrew Warburton give a concert of songs by Puccini, Verdi, Mozart, Rachmaninoff, Liszt and Poulenc tomorrow at 11.30am. Tickets R80/ concessions R60. The Cottage Restaurant, Pennington: Krismas Kêrels with The Gee Jays ‒ Marion Loudon, Grant Bell and John Didlick ‒ in a fun, Christmas-themed cabaret show. Bring chairs or picnic blankets; delicious food and drink stalls will be available. December 11 from 1pm. Tickets R150 from Webtickets. Wushwini Pan African Centre: Presents award-winning Mbuso Khoza in Jazz. December 12 from 2pm. Tickets R100 from Webtickets.

Ammazulu Garden and Sculpture Precinct, Kloof: A special concert of Afro Jazz with performances from singer and trombone player Siya Makuzeni and her trio. Also featuring Zulu and jazz guitar maestro Bheki Khoza and his band. December 12 from 2pm. Tickets R120-150 from Webtickets. St Thomas’ Church, Berea: Advent music for trumpet and organ features Jonas Brolin on trumpet and Margrit Deppe on organ in a festive programme including Johann Sebastian Bach, Martin Gambini, William Boyce, Jeremiah Clarke, Oskar Lindgren and Rosalie Bonighton. December 20 at 7.30pm. Tickets R120 from Webtickets. Art KZNSA Gallery: BuzzArt21 is open and runs until January 16. The theme this year is Care. Ideal Christmas shopping for locally produced, handmade, artisanal, one-of-a-kind items. Open Tuesday to Sunday.

Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: (today) Catch Zimbabwean artist Virginia Tayengwa’s Rural Living works. Call 031 303 8133. The Green Gallery: (today) New selection of paintings by Justin Mashora, Janine Jollands and Linda Lemon. New sculptures by Owen Llewellyn Davies and Sarah Richards. Special offers for early Christmas shopping. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. The Gallery: With the African Arts Centre, an array of visual arts introducing new artists, and well-known artists from KZN. Call 072 245 8691.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (today and tomorrow) At 10am today hike Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park, and then enjoy a roast lunch at Café Umfula to celebrate Christmas. At 2pm tomorrow hike Upper Macintosh waterfalls from the golf driving range in Waterberry Close, Hillcrest. Call David at 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Durban Fashion Fair takes place at the Durban Exhibition Centre in mid-December. Events Cotswold Downs, Hillcrest: (today and tomorrow) Dingo’s Wildlife Club by conservationist Dingo Dinkelman: fun for children, meet new friends and get their feet dirty in nature. Ages from 5 to 12, from 9am to 3pm. R300 a day or R500 for both days. Email [email protected]

St Agnes Church, Kloof: (today) The CubeCo Summer Warm-Up cubing competition. Five events during the day. Limit to 75 competitors. From 8am to 5.30pm. Tickets R275 from Quicket. Spectators free. See https://cubeco.co.za/pages/cubeco-summer-warmup. Suncoast Casino: (today) Heels and Wheels, a motor show for the entire family with entertainment, stalls and exhibitors. From 9am to 6pm. Tickets from R50 at Quicket. Botanic Gardens: (today and tomorrow) The Trail of Lights is back with world-class lighting displays lining a trail through Africa’s oldest botanic garden. Until December 24, at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm. Tickets R50-R70 at Webtickets.