A spectacular Easter

Markets I Heart Market: (today) The popular artisanal arts and crafts market is back on the Moses Mabhida lawns on the first Saturday of every month. Great selection of hand made arts, crafts, artisanal foods and drinks. From 8am to 2pm. Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fun and safe family outing in the country from 6.30am to 12.30pm. Full Covid-19 protocols. Fresh produce, crafts, ready-made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery. Call 031 777 4686.

Musgrave Market: (today) At Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm. La Lucia Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) Antique fair takes in an array of antiques, vintage and collectables. La Lucia Mall from 9am to 3pm. Call Sandy at 082 705 4882. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. All Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Stalls offering crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian on 082 829 0059. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Clansthal Market: Due to rain washing out last week’s market, new dates have been set for April 10. Beautiful garden with magnificent sea views, listen to live music and support local crafters. From 9am to 2pm. Featuring 40 plus traders offering a range of crafts, clothing and décor items, there are also home-made food stalls. 111 Pig & Whistle Drive, Clansthal. Call Liz Cunningham on 083 556 8108

The cast of Charlotte’s Web at the Durban Botanic Gardens amphitheatre. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Nite Fever, the 70s, some of the greatest music of our time from the Bee Gees, John Paul Young, The Village People, Rod Stewart, Boney M, Stevie Wonder, Donna Summer. Until May 22. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za Durban Botanic Gardens Amphitheatre: (today and tomorrow) The heart-warming family show Charlotte’s Web returns with the original cast. Until April 3, with shows at 11am and 2.30pm. Bring your own picnic. Tickets R150, children under 12 and pensioners R120 from Webtickets. Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Run With The Pack ‒ The Music of Bad Company stars Barry Thomson & The Reals. April 1-3 and 8-10. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Seabrooke’s Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Cabaret and Beyond presents two one-act musicals as a double bill by the winners of the inaugural festival: Ntlantla Swana, Leah Mari and writer Khanyisa Sigwanda. Today at 7pm, tomorrow at 11am. Tickets R75-R100 from Webtickets. Rhumbelow, Northlands: CHERbiz & her showbiz friends ‒ Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves sees performer Anthony Stonier in tribute. April 7 at 7pm. Also Pietermaritzburg April 8 at 2pm. Tickets R160, Northlands Bowling Club Members R130 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow, Durban: Classic Cinema features Verdi’s Rigoletto performed by The Royal Opera in Covent Garden, London, on April 11 and 13 at 6pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Durban: Classic Cinema features a one week Easter Film Festival showing a variety of era defining movies between April 14 and 18, with two shows daily at 2pm and 6.3pm. Something for everyone. See https://events.durbantheatre.com/event/973 for screening times. Comedy Riverside Hotel: (tonight) Comedy Night @ The Riverside features a fantastic line-up with Daryl Williams, Sbu Mnyandu, Cyril Basker, Annie Botha & Jo Holroyd at 7pm. No under 18s. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Zuri beach, Margate: (today) Simphiwe Shembe presents his Save my House comedy show. At 6pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Call 083 343 4115.

Sprytz Premium Lounge, Pietermaritzburg: Sandile M presents Who's Fooling Who featuring local comedians and Gagasi FM’s FLYMOTION on April 16 at 7.30. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Music Angels Way Farm. Eston: (today and tomorrow) The New Seaweed Festival features three days of top music in the country this weekend. Aard Matthews is the headline act. Tickets from Quicket for the entire festival or per day. See https://www.facebook.com/CWeedFests/ for details. Playhouse Opera: (today) The Naima Kay Live In Sekwanele Tour features Kelly Khumalo, Mondli Ngcobo, Ntando Bangani, Lindani Gumede, Scelo Gowane and Sneziey. At 7pm. Tickets R250 from Webtickets.

Allan WIlson Shellhole, Pietermaritzburg: (today) Rock is Dead! Catch the Scrapyard Junkies, eVo and more. Dinner available and plenty of safe parking. From 3pm. Tickets R100 from Webtickets. Jewish Club: (tomorrow) British violinist Emmanuel Bach is accompanied by Jenny Stern in a programme that includes Schubert, Elgar, Poulenc, Tchaikovsky and Paganini. At 3pm. Tickets R120 (members) R140 (non-members) from [email protected] or call Bernice 083 253 7935 or Keith 071 505 1021. The Knoll, Hilton: Slide guitar, harmonica, African blues guitar stylings, rock classics and soul vocals in the fresh sound of Robin Auld on his KZN tour. April 13 at The Knoll, Hilton at 6pm, April 15 at Zululand Yacht Club at 7.30pm and April 18 at the German Club Westville at 3pm. Tickets R120 from Webtickets.

The Gorgez View, Paddock: Oribi Unplugged with DJ Tira on April 15 from 2pm. Good vibes, music, food and drinks. Tickets R100 -R2 000 from Webtickets. Kings Park Stadium: DJ & music producer Dlala Thukzin’s first One Man Concert with some of the hottest Durban artists he’s collaborated with. April 15 from 4pm. Tickets R150-R500 at Webtickets. Nikhil Tricam is architect and artist and is featured in The Gallery, Ballito. Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) Fishers’ Tales, the wondrous tales that fishers enjoy telling about their ocean adventures. Ends tomorrow.

Durban Art Gallery: #OverMyDeadBody exhibition by Andrea Walters of 50 sculptures of women killed by intimate partners. Until the end of May. The Green Gallery: (today) Paintings just arrived by artists Charmaine Kraus, Andy Anderson, Pam Benporath, Penny Brown and bronzes by Owen Llewellyn Davies, Jackie Noakes and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. The Gallery, Ballito: (today) Untethered, an abstract group exhibition featuring prominent local artists. Until May 2. Call 072 245 8691.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm a new hike at Adams Mission, Amanzimtoti, see local mountain and some new hiking and horse trails. Leave home at 1pm sharp to travel to Amanzimtoti to start at 2pm sharp. Hike fee R30. Call David at 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana on 039 315 7359

Events Denis Hurley Centre: (today) Free guitar classes for beginners from 9.30-11am. If you have a guitar, bring it; if you do not, then come along anyway. No need to book. For more information, see their Facebook page. Litchi Orchard, Salt Rock: (today) Orchard Uncorked is the inaugural picnic-style festival of wine. Noon to 6pm. Tickets: R300 from Webtickets include complimentary festival glass and unlimited wine from some of SA’s finest estates. Mandela Capture Site, Howick: (today) Harvest And Gin Fest with popular local acts. From 10am. Tickets R120 from Webtickets.