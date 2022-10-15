A tribute to icons

Two top local playback singers will bring musical fans a night of non-stop nostalgia, featuring the favourite hits of Bollywood in a show titled Icons of Hindi Cinema. Maithili Shome and Kushal Paul will entertain with renditions from some of the greats of Bollywood cinema, Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri and KK.

“These stars have provided millions with countless hours of memorable music,” said Farzana Mayet, for Panache International which is producing the show along with the Drisha Music Academy. “Fans will relish our salute to these mega stars”. Kushal Paul is a two-time Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner on Zee TV and Zee TV Bengali. Shome will sing the classics of Lata Mangeshkar, a playback singer who was eloquent in 20 languages. Shome has an honours degree at the University of Classical Vocal, and has performed with Grammy-award winning flautist, Wouter Kellerman, for the 67 blankets in honour of President Nelson Mandela. She represented South Africa in the reality singing show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on Zee TV in 2016 and co-composed and sang for South African film Kandasamys ‒ The Wedding.

Paul is a two-time Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner on Zee TV and Zee TV Bengali, and is mentored by legendary music composer, Pritam Chakraborty. He will sing the music of Bappi Lahiri and KK. Musicians from India will accompany the singers. The show has one performance only, on November 5 at 7pm at the Suncoast Globe.

