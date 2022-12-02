A tribute to the Dame

From the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown, acclaimed one-woman show Julie Andrews – Uncut comes to the Rhumbelow Theatre next weekend. It’s a show celebrating the phenomenal life, career and music of the timeless icon of stage and screen, Dame Julie Andrews. Catch it for one weekend only from December 9 to 11

Story continues below Advertisement

Julie Andrews - Uncut, stars cabaret artist Alison Hillstead and is written and directed by Amanda Bothma with musical direction from pianist Nathan Johannisen. The production is the latest offering from Wela Kapela – an East London production company, established in 2019 to create opportunities for performers and encourage new audiences. Hillstead’s first major theatrical appearance was at just 11 years old in, The Sound of Music. She has performed on stage and camera, worked at Disney World and attended master classes at the New York Film Academy. Her performance in Damsel In Distress, also with Johannisen, won an Ovation award at the National Arts Festival last year. The show explores the life of Julie Andrews who has been honoured with a host of accolades and awards in a career spanning over seven decades. Dubbed Britain’s youngest prima donna, a 13-year-old Andrews became the youngest solo performer in a Royal Variety Performance in 1948.

Known for her enduring films – Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, Victor/Victoria and more recently The Princess Diaries, Julie Andrews’ distinctive voice also appeared in Shrek, Despicable Me and Bridgerton. Alison Hillstead stars in the show Julie Andrews - Uncut at the Rhumbelow Theatre from December 9-11. Made a Dame in 2000, Julie Andrews spent her childhood performing on the Vaudeville circuit, singing and dancing, two shows a day, six days a week, alongside Pops and Barbara Andrews. Little Julie would stand on a crate to sing a duet with Pops while mom Barbara accompanied them on piano. All was not well in the Andrews family. Pops’ drinking was out of control. He was a violent drunk, completely unemployable. So then Julie became the sole provider for the bickering Andrews clan. Vaudeville was her training, Broadway made her and Hollywood immortalised her. Julie Andrews - Uncut tells the fascinating story of the trials and tribulations that shaped her.

Story continues below Advertisement

The show played to rave reviews and standing ovations at the National Arts Festival this year. Critic Rod Amner praised Hillstead’s vocal talents: “Her voice abundantly fills the room and does justice to the Dame. It is a voice made for musicals,” he wrote. Catch Julie Andrews – Uncut at the Rhumbelow Theatre on December 9 at 7.30pm, December 10 at 2pm and 7.30pm, and December 11 at 2pm and 5pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement