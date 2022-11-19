A weekend of fun

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) A host of fresh produce, superb arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. Shongweni has a number of exciting Christmas markets lined up for December 16, 17 and 18, and regular Saturday markets on December 24 and 31. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

uMhlanga Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) Premium monthly market of antiques and collectables at the uMhlanga Centre from 9am to 2pm. Catch a range of interesting antiques collectibles and vintage from yesteryear. Call Rod at 084 548 0366. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Stalls offering crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Christianenburg Stadium, Clermont: The Clermont Arts and Flea Market offers exciting products and services, good music, fashion and art in all forms. Bring the family for a fun-filled day with good food and vibes. November 26 from 8am. Tickets R30-R50 from webtickets. The Flatfoot Downie Dance Company in Liane Loots’s ‘Same Difference’ featuring Kevin Govender, Charles Phillips, Michaela Munro and Karl Hebbelman. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Nineties vs Noughties is a popular song roller-coaster with a skilled ten-piece cast that resurrects pop and rock icons from both decades. Until December 31. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za

Story continues below Advertisement

Playhouse Drama: (today) Thetha Mosadi is a vibrant musical aimed at breaking the silence about issues affecting women with disabilities and youth. At 7pm. Rhumbelow, Durban: (tomorrow) Sunday Sessions with Milkyway Galaxy featuring drummer Mzamo Zungu, Bonga Xulu on bass guitar, Sbonelo Nxumalo on keyboard and vocalist Phumeza Nkosi. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow, Durban: Rhumbelow Classics Cinema shows the Royal Opera’s La Boheme. Penniless writer Rodolfo believes that art is all he needs – until he meets Mimì, the lonely seamstress who lives upstairs. So begins a timeless love story that blooms, fades, and rekindles. November 22 at 2pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement

Courtyard Theatre: Durban’s Flatfoot Dance Company offers its first Access Dance Festival on November 25 at 6.30pm. Three new works created by the company celebrate the power of dance to transcend narrow definitions of who can dance. Tickets are R50. Seating is limited so booking is essential. Mail [email protected] Rhumbelow, Durban: Sunday Sessions feature Rorke Hunter, who cut his teeth in the blues, and Red Robyn, a multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter and producer. November 27 at 2pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse, Drama: Sleeping Beauty will take you on a dance journey about love and a curse that only true love's kiss can break. November 26-27 at noon and 4pm. Tickets R170 from webtickets.

Playhouse Loft: Catch Fordsburg’s Finest, hailed as SA theatre giant Paul Slabolepszy’s crowning achievement. Directed by SA heavyweight Bobby Heaney, the class-act two-hander features new-generation star Chi Mhende opposite Slabolepszy in a story of homecoming, healing and hope. December 2 and 3 at 6.30pm, December 4 at 2.30pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Comedy Westville Werehouse: Hosted by Thami Dlamini, catch Did I Say That? a fun night of comedy on November 24 at 7pm. Tickets R50 from Quicket. Music Stable Theatre, Greyville: (today) The Live Your Dream SA Youth Awards at 11am recognises the talents of SA’s youth. Tickets R100 from webtickets..

Jewish Club: (tomorrow) Friends of Music features pianist Christopher Duigan playing 20 Popular Classics on at 3pm. Tickets R120 members/ R140 non-members from [email protected] or call Keith at 071 505 1021. Playhouse Opera: Q Twins Live In Concert. Since the release of their first single Hamba in November 2019 the Q Twins have been dominating charts and performing across the country. November 25 at 8pm. Tickets R200 from webtickets. Zimbali Beach Resort: The Drakensberg Choir’s annual Noël programme of beautiful Christmas music goes on a national tour. December 3 at 7pm. Also at Hilton College December 5 at 7pm. Tickets R200 from webtickets.

Greyville Racecourse: Youth Hip Hop Festival features heavyweight artists: KO, Nasty C, AKA, Emtee, OkMalumKoolKat, DreamTeam FT. Feel, Stanky, Junior De Rocka, Junior B, Lab, Oby, Meech and Wobbly. November 26 from noon. Tickets R200-R500 from webtickets. Norwegian Settlers Church, Marburg: The KZNPO performs classical, contemporary and African music in a concert in support of Genesis Hope South Africa. November 26 at 1pm. Tickets R30-R50 on webtickets. St Joseph’s Cathedral, Mariannhill: Durban Symphonic Choir conducted by Ros Conrad, accompanied by organist/pianist Christopher Cockburn, on November 27 at 3pm for a 90-minute programme of favourite Christmas carols and anthems. Tickets R100 (under 12s free) from Quicket. Food and beverages will be on sale. See www.durbansymphonicchoir.co.za

Rainbow Restaurant, Pinetown. Concerts SA and the Norwegian Embassy present the Melvin Peters quartet on November 27 at 1pm, and on December 4 the Sibusiso Mashiloane Quartet. Tickets R100 from webtickets. For the full programme see https://www.therainbow.co.za. Secure roof-top parking at the local Spar. Luthuli Museum, Groutville: Catch Sanele Phakathi live on December 2 at 6pm. Tickets R50 from webtickets. Blue Lagoon: The annual Gagasi FM Beach Fest on the lawns on December 3, kicking off the brand’s “ila uzong’thola khona”' summer campaign. Tickets R200-R500 from webtickets.

Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) The gallery’s annual BuzzArt Christmas extravaganza is open. This year’s theme celebrates fresh starts and new leases on life, with the focus on sustainable, sophisticated design. Until January 15. The Green Gallery: (today) Fresh collection of artworks from Justin Mashora, Sue Robins, Janine Jollands and Penny Brown. New bronzes by Sarah Richards and Owen Llewellyn Davies. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. The Gallery, Ballito: 4Fs Sakes, Flora, Fauna, feathers and a touch of fur, featuring prominent local artists runs until November 27. Call 072 245 8691.

The Chairman: uMongo Msindo presents its second exhibition as part of the Umongo Msindo project that showcases the unique musical heritage of South Africa. The exhibition of indigenous instruments is interactive and is open on Fridays and Saturdays in November. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) Away hike this weekend. At 2pm on November 27 hike Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park. R35 each for a new hike on some awesome trails through cool forests with steak, pizzas, coffee and beer after. Call David on 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Events LEARN 2 SURF: Schools at the safest beginner-surfer beaches with experienced, friendly, patient surf instructors. All the surf gear you need is provided. Lessons at Durban and Southbroom. For more info see http://www.learn2surf.co.za. Tickets R200-R750 from webtickets. Morningside Sports Club: The Oddball Olympics see teams of four competing in a variety of crazy challenges and then a social and party afterwards on November 26 at 1pm. A series of 12-15 fun and hilarious activities to be completed. Strictly 23 years and over. Tickets R250 from Quicket.