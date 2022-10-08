A weekend of fun

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, superb arts and crafts, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. Open from 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell sports grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Gary McKenzie is the Singing Hippie at the Rhumbelow next weekend. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Nineties vs Noughties is a popular song roller-coaster with a skilled 10-piece cast that resurrects pop and rock icons from both decades. Until December 31. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za. The Globe, Suncoast: (today) Aladdin and His Wonderful Lamp is a unique production of size and quality rarely seen in South Africa. With an original score, riveting choreography and a script that is fun, witty, and heartfelt, it will be a production that no child, adult or theatre lover will want to miss. Ends today. Tickets from Ticketpro. Rhumbelow, Durban: The Singing Hippie starring Gary McKenzie. The actor, singer, director, writer and award-winning theatre producer and owner of one of the most successful supper theatres in the country (The Heritage Theatre) is now a hippie. October 14-15 at 7.30pm, October 16 at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

The Barn, Underberg: Oom Schalk from the Heart offers an evening of stories and intrigue and is a fundraiser for The Shellbern Trust. October 21 at 6pm. Tickets R160 from webtickets. In Unconventional, catch Melvin Peters on organ/keyboards and Jeff Robinson on saxophone. Music Shongweni Club: (today) Jam in the Park Rocktoberfest features the Kickstands and Serrotone in a day of great music in the country for the family from 1pm. Bring a blanket and camp chairs. Outside bar features Jack Black Specials and G&T on tap. Tickets adults R100, Children 6-12 R50, under 6 free, from webtickets. St James Church, Morningside: (tomorrow) In Unconventional, catch a concert of unusual and unexpected music, featuring Melvin Peters on organ/keyboards and Jeff Robinson on saxophone at 3pm. The varied programme with a focus on improvisation, the highlight being the iconic music from the vintage 1920 black-and-white movie, The Scarecrow. Tickets R100 (include refreshments afterwards) from Tessa Lee on [email protected] to book.

Hilton College Chapel: (tomorrow) The Durban Chamber Choir will present two spring concerts over two weekends in Hilton on October 9 at 2.30pm, or at St Thomas Church, Musgrave on October 16 at 3pm, entitled Ave Adieu. Tickets at the door for R100, concessions R60. Join the choir after the performances for tea, cake and conversation. Playhouse Opera: The KZNPO summer season launches with the opening concert under associate guest conductor Daniel Boico on October 6 at 7pm. Features Zotan Kodály’s Dances of Galánta, followed by Gershwin’s iconic Rhapsody in Blue, with Nina Schumann at the piano. Then South African soloists and choristers perform highlights from Handel’s oratorio, Judas Maccabeus. Tickets from Quicket. Barnyard theatre: Australia’s Ziggy Alberts will perform on his first South African visit, ahead of the release of his sixth studio album, Dancing in the Dark, due in November. October 12 at 8pm. Tickets R507 at barnyardtheatre.co.za

St Agnes Church, Kloof: Sound Sensation features Shelly McLean on vocals, Evan Roberts on piano and Martin Sigmoney on saxophone. October 20 at 7pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Firwood Library, Red Hill: Truth SA, which creates safe spaces for learning and fun, is presenting a Masked Ball on October 14 at 6pm. No alcohol, drugs, or weapons allowed. Dress formal and stand a chance to win prizes. Tickets R120 from webtickets include snack platter and refreshment. Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) ‘Romancing the Stone’ explores the relationship between human beings and stone as a medium, metaphor and artefact in the visual arts. We describe ideas as set in stone when we feel that they cannot be changed. However, as Monet observed the shifting light on the Rouen Cathedral, ‘Everything changes, even stone’. Until October 16.

The Green Gallery: (today) New artworks by Makiwa Mutumba, Justin Mashora, Joseph Manana and Shirley Brandon’s fabulous floral works, as well as bronzes by Owen Llewellyn Davies and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park, to Giba Gorge/Bushman caves and three waterfalls from the main entrance on new trails, new bridges and new ladders. Call David at 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Events UKZN: (today and tomorrow) The Centre for Creative Arts hosts the 26th Poetry Africa International Festival until October 16 with the theme: Poetic (In)Justice: Voices That Breathe, Move and Transform. This year the festival is taking place in Johannesburg and Durban, and some of the sessions will take place virtually. Full programme on poetryafrica.ukzn.ac.za William O’Connor Drive, Margate: (today and tomorrow) Wing Riders SA brings the annual Wing Fling to Margate from October 9-15 from 10am to 5pm daily. Catch some world-class bikes in action. Call 082 564 4988.