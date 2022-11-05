A weekend of riveting entertainment

Markets Windermere Antique Fair: (today) About 20 dealers with a wide selection of antiques, vintage and collectibles including porcelain, glass, crystal, jewellery, silver, records, books, paintings, linen, old toys, etc. Interesting treasures of yesteryear at prices to suit all pockets. From 8.30am to 2pm. Call Helen Clementz on 084 2410241. Headway Market, Westville: (today) Annual charity market from 9am to 1pm. Many food stalls, egg bacon rolls, clothing, crafts, fresh produce, cakes, tea garden, charity shop and live music. Call Ian on 083 675 2125

Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) A host of fresh produce, superb arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment from 7am to 1pm. Shongweni has a number of exciting markets lined up for the Christmas period, including markets on December 16, 17 and 18, and regular Saturday markets on December 24 and 31. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Stalls offering crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Thetha Mosadi is a vibrant new musical launching at the Playhouse later this month. Shows Courtyard Theatre: (today) Portable Home, a global dance project by Finnish choreographer Virva Talonen, comes to Durban. A first in Africa, Talonen has collaborated with Durban’s Flatfoot Dance Company. Today at 2.30pm and 7pm. Tickets from [email protected] are R80 (students and scholars @ R50).

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Actress Mpume Mthombeni brings her electrifying one-woman tour de force Isidlamlilo ‒ The Fire Eater to Durban. It’s a collaboration between Mthombeni, who plays Agatha on e.tv’s Durban Gen, and award-winning theatre-maker Neil Coppen. Today and November 8 at 7pm, November 6 at 2.30pm. There is a special school performance on November 9 at 11am. No under 13s. Tickets R130 through Computicket or call 0861 915 800. Bridge Theatre, Durban North: (today and tomorrow) The King of Broken Things – a whimsical, profound and poignant one-hander by Michael Taylor Broderick, and featuring Cara Roberts (as a young boy), opens the new theatre at the Northlands Primary School campus. Today and November 10-11 at 7pm, tomorrow and November 12 at 2.30pm. Tickets R130 adults / R110 concessions from Webtickets. Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Nineties vs Noughties, a skilled 10-piece cast resurrects pop and rock icons from both decades. Until December 31. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za

Rhumbelow, Durban: Rhumbelow Classics Cinema screens the Royal Ballet’s Mayerling. Inspired by dark and gripping real-life events, this depicts the sexual and morbid obsessions of Crown Prince Rudolf leading to the murder-suicide scandal with his mistress Mary Vetsera. November 8 at 6pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse Drama: Thetha Mosadi is a vibrant musical aimed at breaking the silence about issues affecting woman with disabilities and youth. The plot of the musical is centred around the life of a married young disabled woman. November 17 and 19 at 7pm. Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert with their new show Toilet Talk at the ICC. Comedy Newcastle Show Grounds: (today) Comedy award winner Pelepele brings an epic comedy special to his home town of Newcastle. He is joined by Charles, Mdu Ntuli, Tumi Stopnonsons, Gavin Kelly and Skhumba Hlophe. At 7pm. Tickets R200 from webtickets.

Port Shepstone Civic Centre: A night of fun and laughter as award-winning comedian Tsoro celebrates his 40th birthday in style. Featuring Justice Kubheka, Mondli Mzizi, Nonto R, Siya Seya, Ndlebe The Captain and more. November 11 at 7.30pm. Tickets R180 from webtickets. ICC: Toilet Talk with Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert in a fund-raiser with a difference; a fun eco education on how you can help the sewage crisis. And some delicious food. November 13 at 5pm. Tickets R30 from webtickets. Music Madison Avenue, Pietermaritzburg: (today) The Three Kings features DJ Jason 2Ray, Neal Rain and KK in the best in Bollywood, 80s/90s old school and a rocking performance from KK. From 9pm. Tickets R175 from webtickets. No under 18s.

St Thomas Church, Musgrave: (tomorrow) The Durban Chamber Choir will present a spring concert titled Ave Adieu. Tickets at the door for R100, concessions R60. Join the choir after the performances for tea, cake and conversation. At 3pm. Rhumbelow Theatre: (tomorrow) Sunday Sessions at 2pm feature Hawema, a four-piece outfit from Durban. Their sound is an amalgamation of the music in the city they call home, drawing predominantly from local hip hop, house, rock ‘n roll, punk, and jazz. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Durban ICC Arena: (tomorrow) The Mzansi Musical Instrumentalist Awards from 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. Tickets R200-R400 from webtickets.

Playhouse Opera: Hymns According to Fisani is a live performance and recording of hymns written by AF Masinga. Featuring KZN Philharmonic Orchestra, Reality 7 Mixed Group, Faith Sharers, pastors K Mazibuko and Joshua Maponga. November 12 at 2pm and 9pm. Tickets R250 from webtickets. Jewish Club: Friends of Music features pianist Christopher Duigan playing 20 Popular Classics on November 20 at 3pm. Tickets R120 members/ R140 non-members from [email protected] or call Keith at 071 505 1021. A Sibusiso Duma painting from his exhibition Ukube uMama usenathi at the KZNSA. Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) An exhibition of new work by celebrated Durban artist Sibusiso Duma. Titled Ukube uMama usenathi (If Mama were still with us), the work speaks to the unique bond shared between mother and child, and how the absence of this maternal presence impacts personal development, as a child and later. Until November 13.

The Green Gallery: (today) 15th anniversary exhibition A Thorn Between 2 Roses, featuring Shirley Brandon, Andy Anderson and Nicole Pletts, with new bronzes by Owen Llewellyn Davies. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. The Gallery, Ballito: Exhibition 4Fs Sakes, Flora, Fauna, feathers and a touch of fur, featuring prominent local artists. Runs until November 27. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Mariannhill Monastery around the buildings, along the river to the old dam. No lectures or talks – just hiking. Cost R30 donation. Alternative is Giba Gorge if the monastery is closed. Call David on 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am, meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Events Alliance Française: It is Beaujolais Nouveau time. Enjoy the new wine of the year arriving from France, the music of the Gypsy Strings and an auction of beautiful art on November 18 at 6pm. Tickets R140 / R110 for members and students of Alliance Française, includes a complimentary glass of Beaujolais Nouveau 2022. Booking essential at [email protected] or 031 312 9582.