AKA, centre back, with, from left, Siyolise Nyondo (double bass), Simiso Radebe (first violin), Sue Phil Petersen (second violin) and on cello, Ayanda Makulwane.

Hip hop star AKA will perform his second orchestra show today at the ICC Arena in Durban, with the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra. AKA’s orchestra made its debut in March at the Sun Arena Times Square, Menlyn, Pretoria.

“I am excited to be bringing my orchestra show to the city of eThekwini. This is my favourite city in the world to perform in. I love the energy of the people; they show love and it’s so easy to reciprocate. This show is one for the books. I am inviting fans from all over the country to come enjoy with us and enjoy the warm hearts of the Durbanites as we take you on a musical experience,” said AKA.

“I am delighted that the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra is performing with AKA. This will afford the orchestra an opportunity to work on a different genre of music than what they are used to and the musicians are excited to be working with such an accomplished artist,” said Bongani Tembe, chief executive and artistic director of the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra.

The AKA Orchestra will be conducted by KwaZulu-Natal’s KZN Philharmonic Orchestra.

The audience will see the platinum-selling hip hop artist perform his greatest hits, providing a newly found appreciation for AKA’s artistry.

Doors open at 4pm until midnight, and no under 18s are allowed.