American Authors set to headline at Splashy Fen

Durban — The hit-making American rock band American Authors, among others, are headed for South Africa and will be rocking fans at this year’s Splashy Fen. December saw the launch of Splashy Fen’s Phase One acts, a selection of local and international names set to light up the main stage across the four-day music and lifestyle festival from March 28 to April 1.

Festival organisers said they were “super excited” to have American Authors, best known for their song Best Day Of My Life, which charted at No 1 across South Africa, among the second batch of announcements. Since its inception in 1990, the Splashy Fen Music Festival has offered a strong selection of music from a range of local and diverse South African artists, as well as a curated selection of international acts, who travel from far and wide to perform at the foothills of the Drakensberg mountains. Global favourites the Ndlovu Youth Choir is in the line-up at this year’s Splashy Fen Festival from the end of this month. While the festival’s early focus was on folk and light rock, now there is the inclusion of African music styles, light rock, pop, and electro with something special for every fan.

The festival has confirmed its first seven acts on the Main Stage over the Easter long weekend, and festival organiser Stu Berry believes it is a line-up not to be missed. “We’ll also be seeing favourites like South Africa’s Parlotones, who fans would not have heard from in a long time. We like to mix up the music offering, making sure everyone enjoys every moment of the festival.” The main stage line-up mixes current favourites like the eclectic Hot Water, Rubber DUC, Tanner Wareham, with The Parlotones.

“The festival will also host six international acts. These include The Dreggs from Australia, Casey Lowry from the UK, Nordista Freeze and Felipe Baldomir. Already, we’re excited for Zimbabwe’s Black Mamba Man, Jozi’s 4am and Durban’s Veranda Panda … and global favourites the Ndlovu Youth Choir.” “We are currently running a group special for six tickets, so grab your friends and get ready,” said Berry. Tickets are available at www.splashyfen.co.za