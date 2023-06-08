An opportunity to uplift local businesses on the South Coast

Durban - Local business owners are invited to sign up for a Buy Local membership focusing on strengthening company revenues, while it is still free of charge. The campaign implemented by South Coast Tourism and Investment forms part of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition's Buy Back SA initiative, is a project that encourages business support.

Companies that qualify for the Buy Local membership include those providing products and services of high quality, with at least 50% of the cost of production of products or services incurred within the KZN South Coast. Some of the products sold by one of Buy Local members, Nemvelo Farm situated in Izotsha. The businesses are required to create employment opportunities for people within the region, or intend to create such opportunities in future. Interested businesses can join Buy Local with free membership offered until June 2023, according to South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise CEO, Phelisa Mangcu.

“We welcome our new Buy Local members who have recognised the incredible potential that can be uncovered by joining. For our local tourism businesses that are still deciding, we encourage you to get in touch if they have queries,” said the CEO. Businesses will benefit from extensive marketing exposure, business support, networking opportunities, and information sharing by joining the Buy Local membership. One of the latest businesses to join is Port Shepstone-based organic skin and hair care products founder, Louise Dlungwana.