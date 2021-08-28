Art, craft and laughter on display in Durban this weekend

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fun and safe family outing in the country from 6.30am to 12.30pm with full Covid protocols in place. Fresh produce, crafts, ready-made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery. Call 031 777 4686. Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for good food, good music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School, from 10am to 2pm, all Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Dolos on Point: The Durban Vintage Market brings an array of fabulous and quirky items from yesteryear. Spetember 4 from 10am to 3pm at 5 Southampton Street. Parking at uShaka. Incorporating the Side Hustle market.

The cast of Athol Fugard’s Nongogo which opens at the Playhouse Drama today. Shows Rhumbelow, Tina’s: (today and tomorrow) Barry Thomson & The Reals present Hot August Night, a tribute to the music of Neil Diamond, at 2pm. Tickets R160. Call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) The Glitter Girls, starring Lisa Bobbert, Liesl Coppin and Marion Loudon, a formidable femme de force. Today at 6.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R160. Call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse, Drama: (today and tomorrow) Nongogo, written by Athol Fugard, is set in a shebeen in the 1950s, focussing on the life of a shebeen queen who was once a prostitute. August 28 at 6.30pm, and 29 at 3pm and September 3 at 6.30pm and 4 at 2.30pm. Tickets R100 from Webtickets.

Rhumbelow, Northlands: (tomorrow) The Golden Days of Springbok Radio, starring Frank Graham, brings to life many of the characters from famous drama and comedy shows at 3.30pm. Tickets R160/ Northlands Bowling Club members R130 from Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Seabrookes Theatre: Award-winning mentalist and magician Brendon Peel takes you on a journey of the mind in Smoke and Mirrors. September 3 and 4 at 7pm, September 4 at 2pm. Tickets R150 from Webtickets. Seabrookes Theatre: Enter a wild and wacky world of learning disorders with ADHD from Aaron McIlroy. September 7 to 19 at 7pm, or 3pm on Sundays. Tickets R160 to R180 from Webtickets.

Comedian Mo Vawda performs at an outdoor comedy picnic. Comedy Talloula, Botha’s Hill: (today) The Best of Aaron McIlroy. Tickets, R350 from Webtickets, include a meal. Cash bar. Bring your own picnic blankets and chairs. Lunch at 12.30pm, show starts at 2pm. Riverside Hotel: (today) Women’s Month comedy evening with Cyril Basker, Jem Atkins and Annalakshmi providing non-stop laughter at 7pm. No under 18. Tickets R130 each from Webtickets. St Anne’s Guesthouse, Durban: Laughter in the Garden stars Mo Vawda with eight of his funniest friends in an outdoor comedy event. 26 High Road, Durban, on September 4 at 7.15pm. Tickets R120 to R150 from Webtickets.

Liberty Towers: Felix Hlophe stars in a one-hour comedy Husband 102 ‒ Semester 2, looking at love, marriage, kids, parenting, in-laws, exes, missteps, fights, sex, and everything in between. 214 Dr Pixley KaSeme Street, September 6 to 8 at 7pm. Tickets R200 from Webtickets. Thabile Myeni performs in Durban next weekend. Music Playhouse, Opera: (today) The Playhouse Company, in collaboration with Adesso Enterprises present an evening of magnificent melodies celebrating the resilience of the human spirit as we conclude the Women’s month, at 6pm. Tickets R100 from Webtickets. Whirling Wheels, off Umgeni Road: (today) Daytime Society is an outdoor daytime experience for good music which you wouldn't hear much on commercial radio stations. Organised by the Tone Society founded by Music Man, it seeks to unite people from all creeds through music. From 9am. Tickets R100 on Webtickets.

Umgeni Centre, Umgeni Road: Singer Thabile Myeni presents a live show in a safe environment with plenty of space for physical distancing. No mask, no entry. September 4 at 5pm. Tickets R200 on Webtickets. Art KZNSA Gallery: Terra Fragmented by Nindiya Bucktowar ‒ an immersive three-dimensional clay installation. Also opening is We’re oClay by the Ceramics Society of Southern Africa KZN region. Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: (today) Featuring Hussein Salim’s works that are a celebration of the African woman. Call 031 303 8133.

The Green Gallery: (today) New paintings by Nicolle Pletts and many others. Also bronzes by Sarah Richards. Flanders Boutique Mall, Flanders Drive, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike the Westville Conservancy trails from Westville Country Club, an easy 6km for beginners. Afterwards beer and an early supper at Waxies. Call David at 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.