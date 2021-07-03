Artists haul out the moth balls

Markets All markets are closed during level 4 restrictions, although many traders have websites or Facebook or Instagram accounts where you can support them online. Shows Rhumbelow, Durban: The lockdown follows a successful 20th anniversary celebration which included a hugely popular Scavenger Hunt around Glenwood and a pub quiz, (which they hope to repeat in the Christmas holidays). Theatre manager Roland Stansell said he had already decided to close in July because of the uncertainty and the fall in bookings. This was before the president’s announcement. He hopes the theatre will be able to reopen in August with the Glitter Girls and an Elvis show at Northlands and Umbilo respectively. The Rhumbelow LOSS Series (​lockdown online streaming shows)‒ a selection of more than 100 shows that can be bought online ‒ is still running. Email [email protected] for details.

Seabrooke’s Theatre: Funnyman Aaron McIlroy’s wild and whacky journey into the fantastical world of learning disorders in ADHD has been postponed. New dates will be announced in future. Music Music Revival: (today) Pianist Christopher Duigan livestreams classical concerts at 6pm every Saturday and a more intimate playlist in his Piano Hour on Wednesdays at 6pm on https://www.youtube.com/c/ChristopherDuigan. Art KZNSA: Solo exhibition by Derrick Nxumalo, exploring this self taught artist’s iconic style. Until July 18. The gallery shop is open, as is the coffee shop for takeaways. Open Tuesday to Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am to 3pm.

The Green Gallery: (today) Original artworks from many artists, including new paintings by Andy Anderson, Allan Kupeta, Shirley Brandon, Angelika Anatasis and Coral Spencer. Beautiful bronzes by Owen Llewellyn-Davies and Sarah Richards. Flanders Boutique Mall, Flanders Drive, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. Durban Art Gallery: All the city’s galleries and museums, libraries and swimming pools are closed for the duration of lockdown level 4 Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park from Stockville Road. Hike the waterfalls and cascades of the awesome parkland. Call David on 072 615 0559.