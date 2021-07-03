Artists haul out the moth balls
Markets
All markets are closed during level 4 restrictions, although many traders have websites or Facebook or Instagram accounts where you can support them online.
Shows
Rhumbelow, Durban: The lockdown follows a successful 20th anniversary celebration which included a hugely popular Scavenger Hunt around Glenwood and a pub quiz, (which they hope to repeat in the Christmas holidays). Theatre manager Roland Stansell said he had already decided to close in July because of the uncertainty and the fall in bookings. This was before the president’s announcement. He hopes the theatre will be able to reopen in August with the Glitter Girls and an Elvis show at Northlands and Umbilo respectively. The Rhumbelow LOSS Series (lockdown online streaming shows)‒ a selection of more than 100 shows that can be bought online ‒ is still running. Email [email protected] for details.
Seabrooke’s Theatre: Funnyman Aaron McIlroy’s wild and whacky journey into the fantastical world of learning disorders in ADHD has been postponed. New dates will be announced in future.
Music
Music Revival: (today) Pianist Christopher Duigan livestreams classical concerts at 6pm every Saturday and a more intimate playlist in his Piano Hour on Wednesdays at 6pm on https://www.youtube.com/c/ChristopherDuigan.
Art
KZNSA: Solo exhibition by Derrick Nxumalo, exploring this self taught artist’s iconic style. Until July 18. The gallery shop is open, as is the coffee shop for takeaways. Open Tuesday to Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am to 3pm.
The Green Gallery: (today) Original artworks from many artists, including new paintings by Andy Anderson, Allan Kupeta, Shirley Brandon, Angelika Anatasis and Coral Spencer. Beautiful bronzes by Owen Llewellyn-Davies and Sarah Richards. Flanders Boutique Mall, Flanders Drive, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757.
Durban Art Gallery: All the city’s galleries and museums, libraries and swimming pools are closed for the duration of lockdown level 4
Outdoors
Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park from Stockville Road. Hike the waterfalls and cascades of the awesome parkland. Call David on 072 615 0559.
Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.
Bird walks: Thulas Luthuli does guided walks/ hikes/ birding/ canoeing/ and mountain biking for small groups in their own bubble in the quiet rural area around Mnini Dam in uMgababa. Mlu and Sphiwe Shezi-Mqadi run motor boating and catch-and-release fishing at the dam. Call Thulas' Adventures on 031 322 6026/7 or bookings for Mnini Resort at 083 514 1685
- An appeal from artists who have had shows postponed because of the lockdown. If you can afford it, and have bought tickets already, please consider not asking for a refund, and rather exchanging them for a ticket to support the show when it is permitted to take place. Even better, if you can consider it a donation to support the artists during this difficult period when no-one can work, it would be appreciated.