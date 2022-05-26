Aspiring dancer proves he has the moves

Durban - The finals of the Bula Sekele dance competition, that aims to uplift aspiring street dancers to become professionals, will be held on Saturday at Max’s Lifestyle, in uMlazi. And aiming to take the prize is 20-year-old Siyanda “Sayn” Mdlalose, whose journey to become a dancer started back in 2016, when he joined a dance group 031 Dance Squad.

Born and bred in Clermont, Durban, Mdlalose says he has always been a hard-working person, and that’s what brought him where he is today. “I never thought that one day I will come this far as a dancer, especially dancing as a solo dancer. I just took the chance and entered this competition, not knowing that I will reach the finals. I believe that successful people are not gifted, but they just work hard and succeed on purpose,” says Mdlalose. With a strong support system from his family and friends, he believes that he will be among the four that will win the competition.

“I acknowledge my parents and my dance mates for always encouraging me to be very good at what I do. Without them I wouldn't be where I am today. I believe that I will win the competition but, most importantly, I will do my best. I understand that somebody has to win and someone has to lose,” adds Mdlaose. Mdlalose is very appreciative of such opportunities because it gives upcoming dancers a platform to showcase their talent. “Where I come from, we are not recognised as upcoming dancers. Through this competition I have been able to do what I love and I hope I will inspire others to grab every opportunity that presents itself,” says Mdlalose.

Sponsored by Extreme Energy, marketing manager Natasha Coppin says that we are a nation driven by dance, that can express ourselves through dance. “We’ve always expressed ourselves through dance. We dance in the face of adversity. It is rooted deep within us, and it comes as naturally as breathing. Dancing is energy, loved by our consumers and it connects us to others in a positive way,” says Coppin. Four artists will dance their way to a professional qualification, and will stand the opportunity to feature in a music video. Following the regionals, which took place in Johannesburg and Cape Town, respectively, the brand will be hosting the finals this weekend in Durban. As per Covid-19 regulations, the venue can support 750 people.

