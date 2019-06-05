Durban - A heart-warming tale of a friendship between a piglet, Wilbur, and a barn spider, Charlotte, will come to life in Durban. Charlotte’s Web, directed and designed by KickstArt’s Greg King, is based on the classic children’s novel by E B White and runs at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre from June 13 to July 7.

It tells the tale of Wilbur who is snubbed by other barn animals. However, Wilbur is welcomed by an unseen voice that promises to befriend him.

The production features Mthokozisi Zulu, Belinda Henwood, Lyle Buxton, Cara Roberts, Teboho “T-Bone” Hlahane and Bryan Hiles.

Zulu said the best part about playing Wilbur is that he is always young at heart. “He is full of energy and hope. He goes through an emotional roller-coaster throughout his life, but he never gives up. His best friend, Charlotte, has a lot to do with him being this strong. For Wilbur, there is nothing more important than friendship.

“It has made me look at the good side of life in this trying world. What drew me to this play was reading the story again as an adult. I fell in love with the character before I even finished reading the book.

“Wilbur goes through a lot that should have made him give up on life, but he doesn’t. He always looks forward to tomorrow.”

Touching on themes of family, friendship, love, respect and honour, Charlotte’s Web was listed in 2000 as the best selling children’s paperback of all time by Publishers Weekly.

“It is the friendship between the unlikeliest pair - a pig and a spider,” said Zulu. “It reminds us that we can love anyone we wish to in the world. Audiences resonate well with it because, as much as it is a story carried by animals, human beings identify with everything that happens in and out the barn.”

Zulu said working on a children’s production was very different in terms of the energy and audience response.

“Children are the most honest beings. If they don’t like something, they say it. They don’t pretend to be enjoying it if they are not. They are the hardest audience.

“However, they bring the greatest joy when you see the smiles on their faces as they sit on the edge of their seats and lean in as if getting inside the story itself.”