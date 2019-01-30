Johannesburg - Cocktail connoisseurs were treated to a cocktail masterclass at Mesh cocktail bar, Johannesburg recently, hosted by fashion icon Bonang Matheba. The guests – including Queen B’s friends Pinky, Babalwa Mneno, Sefiso Hlongwane, Ryan Hignett, Jay Badza and Seo Mothibe – took a a cocktail masterclass which showed how to create Bonang’s signature cocktail, the Fleur De Courvoisier, and how to make their own versions by adding personal touches. Entertainment was handled by DJ Shludu de Guru.

Since joining the brand in 2017, Bonang has visited the home of Courvoisier in Jarnac, France, and the iconic fashion extravaganza that saw David Tlale, Anatii and the Queen B take over New York Fashion Week in September last year.

“The journey with Courvoisier has been a dream come true. From the cocktails, to the places we’ve been and the people who have become like family,” said Bonang.