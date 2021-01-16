Bored? Here are some ideas to keep entertained in KZN

Markets Golden Hours Market: This relaxed family market under the mango trees at the Golden Hours School will reopen on Sunday, January 24 from 10am to 2pm. All Covid-19 protocols will be in place and strict social distancing will be observed. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Nipho Hurd will perform songs from her new EP in an online concert this week. Concerts and Shows Music Revival Online presents pianist Christopher Duigan online, livestreaming on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 6pm. Duigan has performed more than 80 concerts since March over lockdown. Free, but donations are welcome. Email [email protected] or WhatsApp 083 417 4473. View at the Music Revival website, www.musicrevival.co.za or on www.youtube.com/c/ChristopherDuigan. Rhumbelow Theatre, Umbilo: (today and tomorrow) Barry Thomson & The Reals ‒ Dawn Selby, Mali Sewell and Trevor Donjeany ‒ perform Cold Fact: Rodriguez, a tribute to the once-unknown album from an unknown artist in 1970 who would become a huge phenomenon in South Africa. All Covid-19 protocols adhered to and attendance limited to 50 people. Show times have been amended to suit curfew. Today at 5.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm, January 22 at 5.30pm, January 23 at 6pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636. Funky vocalist Nipho Hurd features in a virtual concert from January 19. Born in Msinga to a traditional sangoma household, Hurd brings soul to new heights. The singer/songwriter will perform a set with songs from her recently-released EP titled The Gehl. “These songs I wrote so that people understand who I am,” she said. Her band includes Josh Swanson on guitar and Sbu Zondi on drums. The concert will also include a performance by the poet Philani Kunene from Uhuru Poetry In Motion Club. Tickets are R30 and available at https://nationalartsfestival.co.za. See http://concertssa.co.za. Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow). The final weekend of the annual Buzzart exhibition with its array of arts, crafts and decor ideas including paintings, sculptures, jewellery, pottery, leatherwork, beadwork, funky clothing and some really cool gift ideas. Open 9am-3pm. Entrance free.

Join the Amblers Hiking group for a walk around the Mariannhill Monastery this week.

Outdoors

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow). At 2pm, hike Mariannhill Monastery and the surrounding farm area and enjoy an introduction to the history of the monastery. Early lunch at the tea garden. R20 donation towards the monastery. On January 31, hike Highstakes at Cato Ridge. Call David at 072 615 0559.

Education

First Aid e-learning: The Order of St John in South Africa is introducing an innovative 18-hour first aid course which combines the theoretical component of First Aid Level 1 with a classroom-based practical hosted at St John Training Centres across South Africa. For more information, go to http://www.stjohn.org.za.

Alliance Française de Durban: (today) The society offers French, Zulu and Portuguese classes for kids, teenagers and adults at all levels either face-to-face or online. Join the Open Day today and meet the team or visit the French library or enjoy a French concert with René Tshiakanyi.

Tourism

Crocworld Conservation Centre, Scottburgh: Take some time out to view the rare occurrence of two Maribu storks born at the centre just over a month ago. Bird curator Ryne Ferguson said this was the first hatching of these magnificent birds at Crocworld.

Fergusson said the couple had been trying to breed for some time but had not been successful until right at the end of the breeding season. Lockdown had seen a proliferation of monkeys at the centre who would raid the nest. “The newly wed couple were obviously fairly new at it and it was only on this last attempt that they had learnt how to properly defend the nest,” he said.

“In the wild, what happens is you get sibling rivalry, and already we saw the smaller chick was being bullied and not getting its share of food, so we removed it and it is being hand-reared. But the bigger chick is still on the nest and being reared by parents and has doubled in size.” He encouraged people to come and view the parents feeding the chick. “It’s quite a drawcard and something you won’t see very often.”

The chicks have not yet been named and Crocworld will ask the public to name them.

Crocworld is open from 9am to 4.30pm daily. All Covid-19 protocols are in place and visitors must wear masks, sanitise and follow social distancing regulations. Visit www.crocworld.co.za or call 039 976 1103. To find out more about Fish Eagle Café, call 083 658 7073.

STREET Lit vendors with a selection of interesting books.

Books

The Denis Hurley Centre Street Lit vendors are selling a wide variety of best-sellers, new novels, vintage fiction, non-fiction, autobiographies, children’s literature, Christian books and more – many of them out of print and no longer available in mainstream shops. Vendor sites: Kagiso is in Durban Botanic Gardens, Vusi is at Berea Centre, Dawid is at KZNSA Gallery, Bongwa and David are in the centre of town, Mxolisi is outside the Denis Hurley Centre and at the Emmanuel Cathedral on Sundays, Richard and Khanyi are at Hyper by the Sea on weekends.Vendors also visit the vicinity of the Workshop and St Paul's church.

