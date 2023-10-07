Busy weekend in Durban

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) The market offers fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm.

Glenwood Street Market: (today) Every Saturday this community market offers an array of: organic fruit and veg; sourdough loaves; sauces and pickles; books, records, movies, coffees and cakes, tarts and biscuits. 106 Bulwer Road from 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) A vibrant entertaining experience with over 150 traders offering products and experiences including fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, local retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. Macnut Farm: (tomorrow) The team from Macnut Farm in Lello Road, Assagay, is starting a Sunday Fresh Produce Market for locals to buy and sell home grown produce in picture perfect surroundings. There will be Sunday lunch, drinks and a bar available. From 11am to 2pm. Call 031 765 2572 / 074 603 0000 Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Aaron MacIlroy stars in A Vegan Killed My Marriage which opens at the Seabrookes Theatre this week. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Opening this week is 50 Carat Gold featuring a 10-piece cast performing iconic songs that have become the soundtrack to generations in a celebration of five decades of music. From Elvis Presley’s Blue Suede Shoes and Tina Turner’s River Deep Mountain High through to Whitney Houston and Bryan Adams, Meatloaf and Lionel Ritchie, Diana Ross and Mango Groove. Until January 27. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za. Rhumbelow Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Sugarman – Tribute to Rodriguez is brought to you by Barry Thomson & The Reals. Who would know that an unknown album from an unknown artist in 1970 would become a huge phenomenon in South Africa? Rodriguez was never aware of his success as his music became a symbol of rebellion for the underground white, anti-apartheid subculture. Today at 6.30pm and tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R200 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected].

Playhouse Drama: (today) The Penguin Café is a dance production from Kaylee Prosser’s Dance Studio depicting the graceful Galapagos Penguins hosting endangered animals of all shapes and sizes at their renowned Cafe. At noon and 3pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Reddam House: Dancers Love Dogs is a show where dancers collaborate for the sterilisation of animals in need. Each ticket sold will contribute to a sterilisation in your area. October 14 at 1.30pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Barnyard Theatre: Get ready to roar with laughter as radio personalities and close friends, Rory Petzer and Carol Ofori take the stage hosted by KZN favourite Carvin H Goldstone. October 14 at 1pm. Tickets R180 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za.

Seabrookes Theatre: The hilarious and thought provoking one-hander, A Vegan Killed my Marriage, starring funny man, Aaron Mcilroy, is written and directed by Craig Freimond. October 11-13 at 7pm, October 15 at noon and 2.30pm, October 17,18 and 20 at 7pm, October 21, 22 at 2.30pm. Tickets R150-R170 from webtickets. Playhouse Opera: Chal Naach – Let's Dance showcases a tapestry of dance styles and genres from top dance companies like Rudra Dance Theatre, Param Athman Dance Theatre, Kumari Shiksha Dance Institute, Vande Mataram, Nehaal Productions and Entertainment Spectacular. October 14 at 2pm and 6pm. Tickets R120 from webtickets. Playhouse Drama: Beyond Dreams is an ethereal and captivating new production of contemporary ballet and Spanish dance that will transport audiences to a world where fantasy and reality seamlessly merge. Presented by WRGUV Dance Company, it promises an unforgettable experience. October 19-21 at 7pm, October 21 at 2pm. Tickets R150 at webtickets.

The Durban Chamber Choir perform in Hilton this weekend. Music Camp Orchards, Hillcrest: (today and tomorrow) Get swept away by the harmonious magic of Life in Harmony, bringing together the vocal talents of Tory Du Plessis, Tammy Saville and Marion Loudon, accompanied by Evan Roberts on the piano. Directed by Steven Stead, their repertoire spans from tender ballads that tug on the heartstrings to high energy songs that will set your toes tapping. Today at 6pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R250 from webtickets. Willow Way Manor: (tomorrow) An concert from the Durban City Orchestra in a lively programme of evergreen classics at 10am and again at 1.30pm. Conducted by Charl van der Merwe the programme includes traditional and contemporary including Toto’s Africa; Ave Maria; Circle of Life from The Lion King; Entry of the Gladiators; Finlandia; Hallelujah; I dreamed a Dream; In the Mood; Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring; Pirates of the Caribbean; Pizzicato Polka; Skyfall and Sweet Caroline. Tickets R180 from Quicket. Church of the Ascension, Hilton: (tomorrow) The Durban Chamber Choir and their new conductor AJ Bethke will be performing a programme entitled Viva La Musica! a celebration of rhythm and rhyme from around the world at 3pm. Tickets R100 at the door, free entry for students. Also on October 22 at St Thomas Church, Musgrave at 3pm.

Playhouse Drama: Dr Madala Kunene Honorary Concert featuring Kunene and Xolisa Dlamini. Celebrating his honorary doctorate in music from UKZN. Affectionately known as “Bafo”, Kunene was born in Kwa- Mashu,and started busking on Durban's beachfront at the age of 7, making his first guitar out of a cooking oil tin and fish gut for the strings. October 12 at 7pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Peacanwood, Howick: Pecanwood Oktoberfest returns on October 14 October in the picturesque KZN Midlands. Rubber Duc and SA Artists live, World Cup Rugby live on the big screen, outdoor games area, camping, fully stocked bars, good food. From: 11am until late. Tickets R150, children Under 12 free from webtickets. Chris Saunders Park, Umhlanga: SA's very own global superstars GoldFish return to Durban on October 27 from 4pm to 10pm. There will be fully stocked bars with all your favourite drinks as well food stalls serving up some delicious dishes. Tickets R250-R350 from webtickets.

A new exhibition opened at The Gallery in Ballito this week. Art KZNSA: Catch the final weekend of Ukwembulwa (The Unearthing), an solo exhibition by Sakhile Mhlongo' exploring upbringing and identity through portraiture with themes on the representation of the Black body. Ends tomorrow. Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source) runs until January 2024. The Gallery, Ballito: A new exhibition Impression Expression opened this week. Featuring Corné Eksteen, Lyn Hoyle, Muzi Ndlela, Judy Wentzel, Guilia Forman, Shirley Brandon, Gift Dlamini, Wandile Nthlanganiso, Kim Pereira, Michelle Graven, Corrine Erasmus, Jane Digby and many more. A collaboration to make your soul sing. Until December 3. Call 072 245 8691.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike three waterfalls from St Helier’s Lake, Hillcrest. Bushman shelter hike included. New hikers are welcome. Call David on 072 615 0559. Recycles Group: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a casual cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.

Events Berea Bowling Club: (tomorrow) The Durban Caledonian Society will hold a social lunch, corner of Brand and Ferguson Roads, Umbilo, at 12.30pm for 1pm. Cost R60, visitors welcome. “Bring your own food”, apple crumble, ice cream and custard, tea and coffee will be provided. Cash bar. The Pipe Band and KZN Academy dancers will perform. Booking is essential. Call Memory on 083 306 9229, 031 564 4279 or email: [email protected]. Howard College Theatre: The Poetry Africa Festival runs from October 9-14. The festival showcases a diverse array of new and established poets in performances, workshops, master-classes, panel discussions and book launches. Full programme from https://poetryafrica.ukzn.ac.za/ Ster Kinekor Gateway: The European Film Festival in South Africa celebrates its 10th edition from October 12-22 October with an inspired lineup of 16 award-winning films. Featured countries are Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom and Ukraine, while the festival also features an African-European co-production film, set in Sudan. Gateway will present a limited programme of films not available for online streaming - Anatomy of a Fall, Goodbye Julia, The Old Oak, The Teachers Lounge and Mavka – The Forest Song. The other 11 films can be viewed for free online. Visit www.eurofilmfest.co.za for more information.