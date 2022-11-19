Durban - The Durban Caledonian Pipe Band and Friends present the tenth annual production of Carols and Kilts – at Shongweni Farmers Market on Saturday, November 26 at 3pm, and at the DLI Hall in Greyville on Sunday, November 27 at 2pm. The much-loved Carols and Kilts blends Highland music and a medley of well-known Christmas carols and seasonal music numbers including evergreen bagpipe favourites such as Highland Cathedral and Auld Lang Syne, as well as some more contemporary favourites – such as John Farnham’s The Voice; The Gael from The Last of the Mohicans and Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah.

The Durban Caledonian Pipe Band will be supported by musicians on electric, acoustic and bass guitar, keyboard, saxophone, drums, and the noble cowbell, and guest vocalists. Among the special guests will be Garth Strydom (electric guitar); Cassie Rae (vocals); Andrew Turrel (guitar) and Bernard Kisbey-Green (saxophone). They will be joined by dancers performing to the Irish and Highland sets – twin sisters Samantha Wood and Melissa Alberts from Celtic Heartbeat. Members of the Durban Caledonian Society at this year’s Fort Nottingham Highland Games. Picture: Harry Lock The concert can be enjoyed at Shongweni Farmers Market on Saturday afternoon, overlooking the top of the Shongweni valley. A range of food and beverages will be available there, so no BYO food and drink.

There is a Sunday matinee at DLI Hall, in the middle of the Greyville Racecourse in Durban. Round tables will be set up in the hall and picnicking is encouraged. A licensed bar will be set up in the Green Jacket Room so regretfully no BYO drink. Snacks will also be available. Tickets (adults: R90; pensioners R50 and children under 12 free) through Quicket. The Independent on Saturday