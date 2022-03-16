Clansthal Craft Market reopens in beautiful garden setting

Durban - The quarterly Clansthal markets set in the beautiful gardens of Liz Cunningham’s home with magnificent sea views are a popular feature for many on the upper-South Coast. Now, after a year’s break, things are starting up again with the Autumn Craft market set for March 27 from 9am to 2pm.

Since 2014 the market has raised funds for the Clansthal conservancy and supported conservancy initiatives that are focussed on the environmental needs of the area. The market is an excellent place to relax and support local crafters. It features 40-plus traders offering a range of crafts, clothing and décor items. There are no shop-bought items. There are also home-made food stalls so if you come early you can have breakfast and stay for lunch. Contact us if you are a crafter and would like to participate.

Visitors enjoy a relaxing Sunday in a beautiful garden, while enjoying the sea views and listening to live music while socialising in an outdoor setting. No visiting dogs allowed as there are resident dogs on the property. The market is at 111 Pig & Whistle Drive, Clansthal and for more information contact Liz Cunningham at [email protected] or call 083 556 8108. The Independent on Saturday