The Ndlovu Youth Choir, in preparation for their Carnegie Hall debut in New York in August, take the North Coast by storm today.
Catch the choir’s unique blend of African rhythms, contemporary beats, and world-class vocals at The Manor House in Salt Rock. The choir will be supported by Veranda Panda, the Black Lapels and the Freddy L Band, creating an afternoon music festival vibe.
Gates will open at 2pm, with the live music starting at 2.30pm. The venue includes a kids’ play area, food and bar facilities, and ample safe parking. No food, drinks or umbrellas allowed, but patrons can bring camp chairs, blankets etc. Tickets are R120–R260 from webtickets, children under 6 free.
