Durban - Ballet lovers are in for a treat as the Royal Moscow Ballet returns to our stage next month with two performances in Durban at The Playhouse Opera. Choreographed by Anatoly Emelianov and produced by Russian cultural impresario Edouard Miasnikov, the tour includes three pieces: Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet Overture: Fantasy; the third movement of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No6 (Pathétique); and excerpts from German composer Carl Orff’s scenic Carmina Burana.

Russian ambassador to South Africa Mikhail Petrakov has described the tour as bringing “the most thrilling ballet performances” to South Africa.

“This time the tour’s programme draws inspiration from the world-famous musical masterpiece by Tchaikovsky, as well as some of the finest music written by Carl Orff. We see this series of excellent ballet shows as yet another step towards achieving a higher profile of Russia’s performing arts in South Africa,” said Petrakov.

The piece, Romeo and Juliet Overture: Fantasy is considered one of the best loved one-act ballets, and features a score by Tchaikovsky, based on Shakespeare’s tragic tale of star-crossed young lovers.

Although styled an overture-fantasy by the composer, the overall design is a symphonic poem in sonata form with an introduction and an epilogue.

The Symphony No 6, also known as the Pathétique Symphony, is Tchaikovsky’s final completed symphony. The composer titled the work The Passionate Symphony, which was then incorrectly translated into French as “pathétique”, meaning “solemn” or “emotive”.

Orff’s Carmina Burana is based on 24 poems from the medieval collection of texts of the same name. The ballet performed for this year’s tour will be a new production.

The show’s producer, Miasinikov, was the principal clarinettist of the world-famous Bolshoi Theatre’s Symphony Orchestra for 20 years (1972-1991) and for the last two decades has performed as solo clarinettist in leading theatres around the world.

Founded by Emelianov and Anna Aleksidze, the Royal Moscow Ballet has successfully toured Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, France, Austria, Sweden, the US, Great Britain, Canada, Germany, Finland, India, Switzerland, China, Israel, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

The Royal Moscow Ballet stages at The Playhouse Opera on Saturday, March 9 at 2pm and 6pm. Tickets from R250 at Computicket.