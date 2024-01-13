Classical cello concert

In this programme Du Plessis will perform JS Bach: Cello Suite no. 1; Georgi Ligeti: Sonata for Solo Cello and Gaspar Cassadó: Suite for Solo Cello.

Durban — Aristide du Plessis will perform three sublime works for solo classical cello for one concert only on Sunday, January 28 at 11am at St Thomas Church.

Du Plessis has established a reputation as one of South Africa’s leading cellists, making regular appearances on national television and radio, both as a soloist and chamber musician. Having earned his Master’s Degree in 2014 from the Zürich University of the Arts, Switzerland, he has performed as a soloist and chamber musician in some of the world’s most renowned concert halls ranging from the Zürich Tonhalle and Vienna Musikverein to the Herkulessaal in Munich, Wiener Konzerthaus and the Berliner Philharmonie. He has performed as a soloist with all of the South African orchestras and has been the co-principal cellist of the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra since 2017.

Tickets can be booked by contacting / WhatsApping Aristide on 076 159 5771. Tickets are R100 with concessions of R80 for pensioners and students and should be booked before the day.

A Denis Hurley Centre Street Lit book seller will be selling pre-read books at the venue, and St Clement alongside the church is open for pre or post-concert brunch.