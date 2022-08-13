Club for classic movies

Recent screenings have included Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in Notting Hill, Robin Williams’ tour de force with Mrs Doubtfire, and Rocketman with Taron Egerton as Elton John.

Durban - The Rhumbelow Theatre has a regular Wednesday film club with classic movies showing each week at 6.30pm.

Coming up is the 1977 musical drama New York, New York directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Liza Minnelli and Robert De Niro in the story of a jazz saxophonist (De Niro) and a pop singer (Minnelli) who fall madly in love and marry. Their marriage crumbles, as their careers develop on separate paths.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves is also coming up. The 1991 adventure film based on the English folk tale of Robin Hood and stars Kevin Costner as Robin Hood, Morgan Freeman as Azeem, Christian Slater as Will Scarlett, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio as Marian.

Meryl Streep was superb in the 2006 comedy drama The Devil Wears Prada as the powerful and devious fashion editor Miranda Priestly, a role loosely based on Vogue’s Anna Wintour.