Comedian Russell Peters is back in South African with his Deported World Tour at The Globe at Suncoast on Tuesday.

Durban - After four years, global comedy sensation, Russell Peters is back on the South African stage with his Deported World Tour at The Globe at Suncoast on Tuesday. Chatting to the Independent on Saturday, Peters’ said he has always held South Africa close to his heart: “South Africa was the first country to truly make me feel like a star. When I first came here in 2001, there were billboards with my name on them and the country really embraced me and got me and what I was doing. I think that that’s what gave me the confidence to get where I am today."

His tour kicked off in Australia and New Zealand in February 2018 and he has travelled to over 29 cities in 20 countries, and been seen by over 100 000 fans.

He said: “I've been told by my fans that this is one of my best shows. I've worked really hard on this set. It's more self-deprecating and introspective than my other sets. Mind you, it still has its silly moments and it's not your usual 'I'm just making fun of your culture'.”

Peters returns to touring after recently filming his CTV/Netflix series The Indian Detective which also stars Keeping Up with the Kandasamys star Mishqah Parthiephal, as well as Anupam Kher, William Shatner and Christina Cole. Much of the series was shot in Cape Town.

On working with Parthiephal, he said: “I spent two months in Cape Town and it was fantastic. When the producers asked me how I’d feel about filming in South Africa, I didn’t hesitate. The cast and crew were great and Mishqah did a great job as Priya. We’re working on a feature film spin-off of The Indian Detective called The Indian Spy so I’m hoping to be back here to film that next year.”

With a career spanning three decades in comedy, the Canadian star said his passion for performing continues to grow.

Asked what South African audiences can look forward to from his Deported Tour, Peters said: “First off, I hope that they’ll have a good time and enjoy the show. They should also feel like they know me even better than they do now. It’s a very personal show and it really reflects where I’m at in my life right now, a middle-aged guy with a new son, a young Latina girlfriend and an eight year-old daughter, still trying to figure out who he is and what he’s doing with his life.”

So what’s next for the global comedy sensation? Peters will be filming his new special in Mumbai in June for Amazon. “Once I film the special, I’ll do a few more dates until September and then I’ll wrap this tour up and start working on new material. I have a few TV and movie projects on the go but let’s see where those take me. You never really know what’s next in this business.”