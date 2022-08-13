Community markets to enjoy

Durban - The Made in Chatsworth Market, a local community market, is one of the highlights in the suburb this weekend. Featuring an array of craft, art, food, leather goods, books, pickles, home baking and much more for a number of local vendors and entrepreneurs with goods proudly made in Chatsworth.

There will be face painting for children and the market is an opportunity for friends and neighbours to meet in a safe and engaging environment. One of the highlights of the market will be a black 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am perhaps better known to many as the car that became Kitt in the original adventure series Knight Rider. The market is tomorrow at the Depot Road Memorial School, 369 Lenny Naidu Drive from 9am to 3pm. “Kitt” will arrive at 10.30pm.

Another community market worth watching out for is The Spring Craft market of the Clansthal Conservancy, on the upper South Coast, which raises funds for the environmental needs of the area. Featuring 40 plus traders offering a range of crafts, clothing and décor items (no shop bought items), there are also home-made food stalls. It is hosted in the private garden of one of the conservancy members. Relax and enjoy magnificent sea views while listening to live music and socialising outdoors. The market is on September 11 from 9am to 2pm at 111 Pig & Whistle Drive Clansthal.

