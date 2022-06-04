Crafters in the country

The Clansthal Winter Craft Market, a charming place to relax on the coast and support local crafters, is being hosted in the South Coast town on June 26.
The quarterly seasonal market raises funds for the Clansthal conservancy and supports initiatives focused on the environmental needs of the area.
Held in the beautiful tropical garden of local homeowner Liz Cunningham, visitors can enjoy a relaxing Sunday and magnificent sea views while listening to live music and socialising outdoors.
The market features about 40 traders offering a range of crafts, clothing and decor items (nothing is shop-bought). There are also stalls selling delicious home-made foods.
The market is on June 26 from 9am to 2pm at 111 Pig & Whistle Drive. Please note: no visiting dogs.
Contact Cunningham at [email protected] or call 083 556 8108.