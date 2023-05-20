CraftFest: A tummy filled with yummy

Durban - CraftFest is not only a chance to sip the latest craft beers or taste the best craft gins, but also taste some of the province’s best artisanal food. Brought to you by the Independent on Saturday and the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market, the fest is a day of family fun out in the country, celebrating everything that’s the best of craft.

So what tasty treats are on the menu? These are just some of the highlights. Turkish Village is a regular at the Shongweni Market with their authentic tastes of Türkiye. Think super crisp gozleme topped with mutton or chicken mince and onions, or spinach and feta or potato and cheddar. Mutton or chicken kebabs too are favourites. Moroccan spiced lamb on the spit. National cuisines are also celebrated with Salma Ibrahim’s Rockin’ Moroccan which celebrates lamb on the spit rubbed in Moroccan spices. Have it as a burger, on flat bread or with fluffy pilau rice or chips. Italian street food will be served from Our Kitchen, while Food Revolution is a halaal eatery taking Shongweni by storm. Think sriracha butter chicken wings and wedges, or southern fried chicken strips and wedges, crispy mushrooms, deep-fried camembert or a mac and cheese bowl topped with chicken pops. Halaal meats are also available for sale.

A touch of za’atar adds some Israeli spice to the mix with Saar Ben Hamoo’s Falafel Fundi offering falafel salads or wraps topped with tahini and a spicy chilli mix. Also chicken schnitzels in baguettes with sauces and salads. Amadumbe crisps The award-winning bunny chows from Manny and Sharon Besasar’s will make a welcome reappearance at the festival. Let the yummy aromas of authentic Indian curry from Dolly’s Curry Den fill your nostrils. The couple have been stalwarts at the market for 21 years. And grab a real taste of South African chow. Mzansi Village will be selling their famous home made boerie rolls with delicious relishes, monkeygland cheesy steak rolls, and classic vetkoek with a variety of fillings. Continuing the theme, the Mielie Man will be doing braaied corn on the cob, and

For an irresistible snack, visit Leon Schoombee of Yum Tuk who has been trading at the market since 2016. His orange tuk-tuk specialises in pancakes that are worth the queues waiting to buy them. Tasha’s Fantastic Fudge comes down from the Midlands. From the Midlands comes Tasha’s Fantastic Fudge, hand crafted the old fashioned way just as grandma did. There’s plenty of flavours to choose from like milk and cookies, cashew and cranberry, cappuccino and rocky road. There’s also a vegan fudge and don’t forget the gingerbread. Bavarian Nut Works is another Shongweni regular providing fresh candy coated cashews, almonds and pecans. Feast on a delicious range of brownies from Chris van Zyl’s Brownie Bar. Brownies in all shapes and sizes from caramel topped to nut rolled to brownie bombs and a delectable range of petit fores.