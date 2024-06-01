CraftFest, hikes, walks and music from Texas to SA

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Spend time with family (pets included) and friends outdoors. Rockhaven will be on the main stage from 10am to 1pm. Traders sell everything from fresh produce and deli food to arts and crafts. Walk the short nature trail or have an adventure on the zipline. Open rain or shine, and wheelchair accessible. Every Saturday 7am to 1pm. Save the date: CraftFest is coming on June 16 with extended hours, from 10am-6pm. Tickets from Quicket are R180 for adults, R150 for Early Birds, and R90 for kids over 12.

Musgrave Market: (today) Head to Berea Park for food, music, arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Glenwood Street Market: (today) Community market with organic fruit and veg, sourdough loaves, sauces and pickles, books, records, movies, coffee, cakes and so on. 106 Bulwer Road, 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-made sauces, decor, jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, 9am to 2pm.

Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders offer fresh farm produce, cut flowers and a nursery, retail, fashion, kids entertainment, art, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. 7am to 2pm. Harlequins Flea Market: (today) Every Saturday from 8am to 1pm with stalls selling pre-loved items, crafts, food and more. New vendors welcome. WhatsApp 083 595 7033 or email [email protected] Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School, 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call 083 262 3693. Macnut Farm, Assagay: (tomorrow) Fresh produce market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce, 11am to 2pm. Sunday lunch, drinks and bar. Call 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

I Heart Market: (today) From 9am to 2pm at Northlands Primary School, Durban North. Local home-made, up-cycled, recycled and beautifully designed crafts, art, fashion, jewellery, home-ware, artisanal foods, second-hand gems and more. Play area for kids and a pram park. Open rain or shine. More info, email [email protected] Pothole Nursery: (today and tomorrow) Genius Junction, as part of its fundraiser to buy its school property, is now supplying the Pothole Nursery at 15 Umdoni Road, Crestholme, run by Ezra Jacobus Steenkamp and Francko Beetge. Lovely weekend outing to browse plants (including herbs and fruit trees), vintage crockery and other interesting goods to buy. Gorgeous pink hyacinths at R45 each. Nursery is open Saturdays and Sundays. For more info, email [email protected] Theatre

Rhumbelow Theatre Northlands Bowling Club: (today) Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist returns with his signature brand of comedy and hypnosis providing two hours of entertainment for young and old. Today at 7.30pm. Tickets R180, R160 for club members, children free from 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or webtickets. The Seabrookes Theatre, DHS: Family-friendly 031 Theatre Festival from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9 featuring productions going to this year’s National Arts Festival in Makhanda. Four comedy/dramas ‒ So, You Want to be a Trophy Wife?; Yesterday’s Hero; Mr and Mrs Normal; and A Vegan Killed my Marriage ‒ and two family shows, Adventure of Who and The Tower & the Tree. For dates, times and to book, see Webtickets. Cello soloist Rosamund Eliza Ender, with a viola da gamba, will play in the Baroque 200 Great Concerti for Cello and Violin at the Mariannhill Monastery tomorrow. Music

Baroque 2000: (tomorrow) Great Concerti for Cello and Violin, Sunday, June 2, 11.30am at The Church of the Mariannhill Monastery. Programme: Handel Overture from Rinaldo opera; Rameau 6ème concert (Including the famous “chicken” number); Vivaldi Concerto for 2 violins and cello Op3 No2; Monn Concerto for cello. Tickets R170 at the door (card payments now accepted), children free. The Tea Garden will be open for refreshments and light meals.Contact: Michel 082 303 5241 or [email protected] Playhouse Opera: The KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2024 Winter Season starts on June 6, and runs every Thursday until June 27. Starts at 7pm. Opening programme, conducted by Brandon Phillips with soloist Czech pianist Jan Bartoš, is Haydn’s Symphony No. 59; Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in D minor; Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. Season tickets and bookings for individual concerts at Quicket outlets. For more information call 031 369 9438, email [email protected] or visit www.kznphil.org.za Good Trouble presents Texas to South Africa, a tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan and Dan Patlansky at the Rhumbelow Theatre tomorrow. Rhumbelow Theatre Durban: (tomorrow) Texas to South Africa, a tribute to the music of Stevie Ray Vaughan and Dan Patlansky, by Good Trouble, dedicated to reigniting the passion for blues and rock. Sunday, June 2 at 2pm. R200 a ticket from 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or webtickets.

Art Umnyombo Art Exhibition: Presented by Dante Languages and Amasosha Art Movement, a dynamic artist collective from Durban and KwaZulu-Natal. Amasosha is an isiZulu a word derived from the English word soldiers, evoking qualities such as self-reliance, hard work, bravery, unity and being on a mission to promote KZN artists. Daily from 9.30am-6pm at Dante Languages, 1 Torsvale Cres, Somerset Park, uMhlanga. Ends June 13. More info from 031 563 7633 / WhatsApp Business 073 852 248 or [email protected] Outdoors

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park on a new trail to at least two waterfalls. Early supper at Café Umfula in Giba. Contact David at 072 615 0559. On Wednesdays at 8am at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park for relaxed hikes for all levels of fitness. WhatsApp Mandy at 083 235 6123. Durban Art Deco Society: (tomorrow) Guided walk past Art Deco-styled buildings in Musgrave Road on Sunday, June 2. Meet at the corner of Musgrave Road and Poynton Place at 10am. Event fee R50 pp. Contact Carol Allan 084 997 7213. Recycles Group: Meet at 9am on Tuesdays at the Mini Town car park on North Beach for a casual promenade cycle. Ian at 083 675 2125.

Mountain Biking Rides: Saturdays at 6am, meet at Dura Cycles, Uvongo. Call 039 315 7359. Events Ocean Festival, Scottburgh: Celebrate World Ocean Day on June 8 with beach and reef clean-ups, river paddle and clean-up, water sports, live music, entertainment and more at Scottburgh’s Ocean Festival from June 6-9. Check @theoceanfestival on Instagram and Facebook, and www.oceanfestival.co.za website for programme details.

Midlands Wellness Festival (Howick): From June 7 to July 7. Includes winter wild lunch, local food walk, edible winter weeds, wild weekend, Dargle Forest walk, wild forest picnic. Call 083 473 3074 or visit https://wellnessassociation.co.za/ for programme details. Sani Pass: The 17th annual charity Sunflower Sky Hike at Sani Pass will be held on June 16 to celebrate life, support a special person afflicted with cancer, survivors and remember those who have died. Funds are shared with a charity of their choice. Details: Mandy Tyrer on email [email protected] To be included, send details to [email protected] by the Tuesday before publication.