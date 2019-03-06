Durban - CraftFest not only brings you the best craft gins and beers, but also the tools to make your own gin and cocktail infusions. The festival, brought to you by the Independent on Saturday and the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market, celebrates everything craft at the market site on the Human Rights Day public holiday, March 21.

Now you can infuse your own gin with the Secco range of freeze-dried packs of berries, fruit and spices being promoted by Keith and Liz Cunningham who also run the quarterly Clansthal Conservancy Market on the South Coast.

“You can add them directly into a glass of gin, white rum, vodka, any white spirit,” Keith Cunningham says. “I’ve got a friend who was so impressed he adds them to his witblitz and mampoer. You could also add them to any white cooldrink and even black teas. It’s ideal for cocktails.”

The Secco packs come in four flavours: raspberry, rose and hibiscus; pepper berry; ginger lime; and spiced pomegranate.

The Cunninghams discovered the range while in George. “We were watching our daughter play water polo and went to this huge market at Sedgefield where there was a craft brewery. We were asked if we wanted to try a gin infusion. We did, and decided to bring it up here.

“Because everything is freeze-dried, it looks so pretty and all you have to do is rehydrate it and you can eat the fruit,” he says.

The former “breweries man” knows his beer and gin. “Gin is the easiest alcohol to make so it’s interesting how people conceptualise it. A lot of people put botanicals into their gin, but not everyone has juniper berries, that’s why Secco is so easy. I don’t buy infused gin.”

Cunningham says he often gets asked how long the servings last, but “they’re pretty generous”.

“You can fill up your glass about three times or put it in a bottle of tonic water and drink it over two or three days.





Also at CraftFest is Clarissa Hoffman who sells a range of hand-crafted designer coasters under her MeLike Brand. The coasters, sold in sets of four, come in more than 100 designs. They are a rubbery consistency, non-slip, water resistant and heat resistant up to 120ºC.

The project aims to empower and uplift women.

“We opted for a manual production line, instead of the more profitable automatic mechanical production line, so more jobs are created and each and every coaster is injected by hand. Hand-injecting is a meticulous and difficult task, making each coaster a work of art,” she says.

“We give women from all walks of life a chance. They often have little to no education or work experience, but have massive potential and all they need to succeed in life is a chance to show what they are capable of when presented with an opportunity.”

