Durban - CraftFest should be music to your ears. The fun family festival brought to you by the Independent on Saturday and the Shongweni Farmers and Craft market celebrates everything that's positive about real people producing real artisan products.

Musician Don Seagreen, a regular at Shongweni, is excited to be returning to CraftFest

“I thought the last one was nice - I got a free glass,” he says with a chuckle. “But I really enjoyed meeting all the different types of people you never get to meet - all these different breweries and small stands. For someone used to the normal stuff in pubs and restaurants, this was real.”

Known as the human juke box, with more than 500 songs in his repertoire, Seagreen prefers the older school stuff. “I like to sing songs with substance - Springsteen or Billy Joel - more of the real song writers like Bob Dylan, although I can ramp it up with some Tina Turner,” he says.

He performs five to seven shows a week across Durban and also runs a small agency placing musicians.

Seagreen has no formal training beyond being lead tenor in the school choir. When he moved to Durban from Richards Bay, he formed a band called Seagreen Blues, then Cartel Collectors. Last year he sang with the orchestra at the ICC. “I’ve done some cool stuff,” he says.

CraftFest is your chance to meet those small guys producing some exciting products.

Justice and Julie van Staden will be presenting their biltong steaks.

“It’s basically a rump steak matured for six to seven weeks then cured in our spices and hung-dried,” said Julie. “It’s an old family recipe. Justice’s father used to take wet biltong and cut it thinly and put it on the hot plate. That’s how he got the idea. He formulated his own spices and herbs. You end up with a rump steak that’s matured, super soft and tastes like biltong, but when you braai it, it comes out like a rump steak.

“We’ve also used it for carpaccio, and have a lot of hotel and restaurant clients. Or you can cut it thinly and fry in butter and it becomes crispy - like a biltong bacon,” she says.

They are also also doing a biltong sirloin roast. “That’s becoming a hit - it’s also matured on the outside. You put it in a very hot oven for 20 minutes and when you slice it, it comes out beautiful,” Julie says.

The couple operate from a smallholding and farmhouse in Ashburton. “I was in the UK doing caring, but came back to look after my mother in Ashburton. Justice was in Oman doing butchery set-ups. He has 30 years’ butchery experience,” Julie says. “We started in August with 10kg, and in December were up to 1.3 tons,” she says.

Christine Oganisian started her business, Zaza Pops, in Russia, and brought it to Durban in September when she and her Armenian husband moved back home.

She started making her vegan popsicles for her daughter. “I have a toddler who never wanted to eat vegetables or fruit but always wanted to eat ice cream,” she says. “So I started making ice lollies for her - then for friends. I saw others loving them, so decided to turn it into a business. They taste good, and are preservative free, free of added sugar, and guilt free.

“In Russia I started marketing to people with kids, but here everyone wants one,” she says. “Plus, we’re blessed to be back here. In Russia there’s six months down time, here it’s all year round.”

Oganisian offers a number of flavours, including mango and passion fruit, pineapple, strawberry and kiwi, watermelon and kiwi, strawberry and banana, beetroot and apple, and ginger and date, which she recommends for pregnant women to combat morning sickness.

Organisian trades at a number of local markets and her products are in two local Spar shops.

“I’m just loving it that people are loving it,” she says.