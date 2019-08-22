Durban - The JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience hits Durban this month in a 21st birthday edition packed with the world’s best contemporary dance. Dancers from Washington and New Orleans, in the US, Cape Town and Beirut, Lebanon, will premier cutting-edge work at the festival held from August 27 to September 8 at venues around the city.

Celebrated Cape Town-based Jazzart opens the festival in its JOMBA! debut.

Sifiso Kweyama’s Cape of Ghosts digs deep to find the core of what constitutes ownership of land in a beautiful and politically evocative piece.

Durban’s Boyzie Cekwana collaborates with Lebanese dancer Danya Hammoud in an intimate duet called Bootlegged, that speaks to the interior politics of relationships.

Fana Tshabalala, in a collaboration with the Flatfoot Dance Company, puts on an explosive premiere of amaVendors.

Here they explore the journey of women and men who wake up every day to sell goods on the streets to provide for themselves and their loved ones.

The Dakshina/Daniel Phoenix Singh Dance Company from Washington, DC, presents work that sees the confluence of the ancient Indian style of Bharatha Natyam with the ethos and flow of contemporary modern dance.

The event will also see a collection of short films guest curated by Brazilian film-maker Sofía Castro, who has been living and working in Argentina, and has collected five short dance films that explore the interior and exterior life of contemporary South American life.

In addition, the Youth Fringe will also feature more than 18 youth dance groups.

The festival also offers a series of workshops and masterclasses.

Tickets R80 and R60 for student/ scholar/ pensioner/ group bookings from Computicket.

For more information, see http://jomba.ukzn.ac.za/ for programme details.