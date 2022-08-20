Dances to put a spring in your step

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) The market is open with a host of fresh produce, superb arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. New opening hours are 7am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

uMhlanga Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) Premier Antiques Fair in the uMhlanga Centre for an exciting and quirky collection of antiques, vintage and collectables. From 9am to 2pm. Call Rod on 084 548 0366. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Stalls offering crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Clansthal Market: Relax at the Spring Craft market and support local crafters while raising funds for the conservancy. Forty-plus traders offer a range of crafts, clothing and decor items (no shop-bought items), plus home-made food stalls. Set in a beautiful garden with magnificent sea views and live music. 111 Pig & Whistle Drive, Clansthal on September 11 from 9am to 2pm. Shows Westville Theatre Club: (today) Light-hearted comedy with an all-woman cast, the final performance of Ladies of Spirit. At 7pm. Tickets R100 (R80 for members, pensioners and students) from Dorothy on 083 776 1754 or [email protected]

Playhouse Opera: (today) Sarafina, South African musical set during the 1976 uprisings in Soweto. August 20 and 26-27 at 7pm. Tickets R180 from webtickets. Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Thank You For the Music is a tribute to Abba, The Bee Gees and Queen. Until October 2. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Feel The Difference ‒ The Yazoo Show stars Colin Peddie and Marion Loudon. Go back to 1982 in a tribute to one of the most influential duos in pop history. Today at 7pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Durban: Rhumbelow Classics Cinema presents André Rieu ‒ Happy Days are Here Again filmed in Maastricht. August 27 at 7pm, August 28 at 2pm and 6.30pm. Tickets R100 Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: Jomba! presented by the Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. A 13-day feast of contemporary dance performances and talks at various venues. Select online offerings, as well as workshops, and an extensive online blog. From August 30 to September 11. Tickets for performances at the Sneddon Theatre are R80, and R65 for students, pupils and pensioners through Computicket. All other events are free. Full programme: https://jomba.ukzn.ac.za/ Playhouse, Opera: The annual Shall We Dance is in its 29th year and features an array of spectacular dancers and glittering dance styles. September 9 at 6.30pm, September 10 at 2.30pm and 6pm, and September 11 at 11am and 3pm. Tickets R100-R150 at webtickets.

Comedy Artizen Restaurant And Lounge, KwaMashu: Ladies Night Comedy Show on August 26 from 7pm. Hosted by Flymotion and featuring Simphiwe Shembe, Ndlebe Kapteni, Qatha Khuzwayo and Gab n Salad (Nganes). Tickets R100-R200 from webtickets. Park View Hotel: Khaya Mdaka brings his one-man show to Durban. August 27 at 7pm. No under 16s. Tickets R80 from Quicket. LINC Theatre, Ezulwini Estate, Salt Rock: Barry Hilton Unscripted with the well-loved South African comedian. Food and drinks sold separately at the venue. August 27 at 7pm. Doors open at 6pm. Tickets R250 from webtickets.

Music Playhouse Drama: (today) Top 10 school music ensembles, All Stars Shine. KZN’s school talent celebrates the diversity of musical cultures. At 2pm. Tickets R50 from webtickets. St Agnes Church, Kloof: (tomorrow) The Durban City Orchestra will perform a programme of classic and romantic pieces conducted by Charl van der Merwe at 3pm. The programme comprises Beethoven’s Coriolan Overture, Dvorak’s Czech Suite, Ballade for Flute and Orchestra by Carl Reinecke with soloist Tony Hind and excerpts from Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto with soloist Wesley Lewis. Tickets R150/ R120 pensioners and students from Quicket. Howard College, UKZN: Live jazz featuring some of Durban’s finest performers on Wednesday August 24 and 31 at 6pm. For more, mail Thulile at [email protected]

Durban Jewish Centre: Friends of Music present a trio of Nina Watson on piano, Petya Koleva on violin and Marguerite Spies on cello in a programme that includes Beethoven Piano Trio, Rachmaninoff’s Elegiac Trio and works by Haydn, Schubert, Piazzolla and Chick Corea. August 28 at 3pm. Tickets R120 members/R140 non-members at the door. For more information call Keith at 071 505 1021. Maqaqa Exclusive Lifestyle, Adams Rural: Lindokuhle Live Tour with Mlindo. The vocalist is performing his new songs with his band. Also features Sjava and Umuzi Wethu and DJ Maphorisa. August 27 from 3pm. Tickets R100-R350 from webtickets. Tatham Art Gallery, Pietermaritzburg: Christopher Duigan plays Concert Classics, a programme of popular Bach transcriptions and melodies. August 28 at noon. Tickets R100 from [email protected] or 083 417 4473 (SMS or WhatsApp only). Enjoy coffee before or a lunch after at Cafe Tatham 033 342 8327.

Westville Warehouse: Gauteng rock-band Drumfiish on their Try Harder official tour. Expect great vibes, amazing supporting acts, September 4 from noon. Tickets R50 from Quicket. DLI Hall, Greyville: The British Cultural & Heritage Association presents Music en Masse, an orchestral concert on September 4 at 2.30pm. Bringing together musicians ‒ anyone who can read and play music ‒ of all ages and cultures for a concert performed by “the biggest Orchestra ever seen in Durban” under the baton of Russell Scott. To participate, or for more info, call 031 202 6174. Art The Green Gallery: (today) New artworks include oils and watercolours by Kim Pereira, Justine Stead, Andy Anderson, Shirley Brandon and Maureen Dixon. New bronzes by Owen Llewellyn Davies, and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757.

Durban Art Gallery: (today) Johannesburg artist Mary Sibande’s latest exhibition, Let Me Tell You About Red, a memorable large-scale installation. Ends September 30. The Gallery, Ballito: (today) Sistas pays tribute to the courageous women who marched to the Union Buildings on August 9, 1956 against apartheid extension of pass laws for black women. Encourages sharing stories, creating dialogue, bridging cultural and gender differences. Until October 2. Call Jane Digby at 072 245 8691. AmmaZulu Gardens & Sculpture Precinct: Acclaimed award-winning artist and sculptor, Robin Moodley, has created a new solo exhibition in two parts, entitled: Time in Space and Time in Memory which is at AmmaZulu Gardens and Sculpture Precinct in Kloof, with the second instalment at the KZNSA Gallery in Glenwood.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 1pm hike the Bluff Whaling Station. Meet at the military base. R30. Call David 071 122 3183. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.

Events Denis Hurley Centre: (today) Free guitar classes for beginners from 9.30-11am. For more information, see the centre’s Facebook page. Westwood Mall Food Court: (today) High Tea & Paint Classes hosted by local artist, Seeantha Odayar. Seats are limited. August 20 from 10am to noon, August 27 from 10am to noon and 2pm to 4pm. Tickets R100 from Quicket Umgeni Steam Railway: Devastated by the April floods, the railway is offering steam train trips and a craft and food market at Inchanga Station on August 27 – with four trips at 8.30am, 11am, 1pm and 3.30pm. The market will operate from 8am until 2pm. The Inchanga Railway Museum will be open for tours, as will the model railway Thomas & Friends. Bookings at www.umgenisteamrailway.com or 082 353 6003

The Westville Warehouse: We Ask For Craft beerfest will bring beer/ale lovers and brewhouses together. Local bands James Geel, Karel Jordaan, Calamity Jam, Broken Advocate & Firm plus DJs Chief & Hutch performing on August 27 from noon. Tickets R50 from webtickets. Chris Saunders Park, uMhlanga: Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival Durban: tastings from 20+ top wine estates, delicious food for sale, live entertainment, and fine wines on sale. September 3 from 12.30pm. Tickets R250, include a tasting glass and 20 tasting tokens, from webtickets. Fort Nottingham Museum: The Fort Nottingham Highland Games offer a day of heritage, fun and history featuring attractions like Celtic dancing, Tossing the Caber, Tug-o’-war, kilted mile, weight over the bar and the swirl of kilts and the skirl of the pipes. Food and beverage stalls, children’s activities. Tickets from Quicket.