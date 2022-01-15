Dazzling January concerts
Pianist Christoper Duigan continues with his entertaining twice weekly concerts live streamed from his Pietermaritzburg home.
Fast approaching his 200th concert since lockdown forced him to think out of the box in March 2020, the January programme proves no exception with concerts that include Gershwin, Mozart and a programme including all four of Chopin’s famed sherzos.
Tonight’s concert includes an uplifting choice from the mainstream concert repertoire and includes Gershwin's iconic Rhapsody in Blue and the composer’s 1932 Song Book ‒ a selection of 18 popular songs transcribed for piano himself.
The concert on January 22 is an adventure through seldom heard classical music from the vast concert piano repertoire, including two Mozart rondos, one of which was written for a musical clock, while the month ends off in brilliant and dramatic fashion on January 31 with the performance of Chopin's four scherzos in one session.
Wednesday concerts with their designation Piano Hour are more intimate affairs with Duigan sharing interesting facts behind the music. They may also offer genres not commonly associated with classical music, or viewers’ requests, or discussions around a composer or some of Duigan’s own compositions.
The January 19 concert titled New Beginnings promises a selection of lesser-known favourites from the repertoire in varied styles and genres. This will be an entirely new selection of music, none of which Duigan has included in his previous 189 recitals.
On January 26, Behind the Music promises an insightful discussion of details behind some of the most popular piano music and includes Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring, Liszt’s Liebestraum and Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata.
Concerts start at 6pm, and are available on Duigan’s YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/ChristopherDuigan. Donations are appreciated via his website www.musicrevival.co.za.
The Independent on Saturday