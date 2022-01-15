Dazzling January concerts

Fast approaching his 200th concert since lockdown forced him to think out of the box in March 2020, the January programme proves no exception with concerts that include Gershwin, Mozart and a programme including all four of Chopin’s famed sherzos.

Tonight’s concert includes an uplifting choice from the mainstream concert repertoire and includes Gershwin's iconic Rhapsody in Blue and the composer’s 1932 Song Book ‒ a selection of 18 popular songs transcribed for piano himself.

The concert on January 22 is an adventure through seldom heard classical music from the vast concert piano repertoire, including two Mozart rondos, one of which was written for a musical clock, while the month ends off in brilliant and dramatic fashion on January 31 with the performance of Chopin's four scherzos in one session.

Wednesday concerts with their designation Piano Hour are more intimate affairs with Duigan sharing interesting facts behind the music. They may also offer genres not commonly associated with classical music, or viewers’ requests, or discussions around a composer or some of Duigan’s own compositions.